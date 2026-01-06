 MP News: Agra Woman Robbed Of Gold Jewels & Cash Worth Nearly ₹8 Lakh On Lashkar Express In Guna; FIR Registered
MP News: Agra Woman Robbed Of Gold Jewels & Cash Worth Nearly ₹8 Lakh On Lashkar Express In Guna; FIR Registered

An elderly woman was robbed of gold, silver jewellery and cash worth about ₹8 lakh on the Lashkar Express near Guna station while traveling from Agra to Mumbai. An unidentified man snatched her handbag and jumped off the moving train. GRP registered a zero FIR and is searching for the accused using CCTV footage.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 06:15 PM IST
MP News: Agra Woman Robbed Of Gold, Silver, Cash Worth Nearly ₹8 Lakh On Lashkar Express In Guna; FIR Registered

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman passenger was robbed of gold, silver jewellery and cash worth ₹8 lakh on the Lashkar Express late at night while the train was traveling from Agra to Mumbai. 

According to information, the incident took place just before the train reached Madhya Pradesh’s Guna station.

The victim, named Baby Tai, wife of Babu Rao Mali, was traveling in coach S-3 of train the Lashkar Express. As the train slowed down before reaching Guna Station, an unidentified man snatched a handbag kept near the woman’s head and jumped off the moving train.

Gold, silver, cash & documents gone!

According to the woman, the bag contained 4 gold bangles, a mangalsutra, a gold chain, seven rings, ear tops and a gold beaded necklace. The total weight of the gold items was around 7.5 tolas.

Apart from this, the bag also had silver anklets weighing about 250 grams, silver bars weighing around 600 grams, ₹56k in cash, and important documents such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, and ration card. 

The total cost of the jewellery and cash was estimated to be approximately ₹8 lakh.

FIR registered

After the incident, the woman informed the Government Railway Police (GRP). A zero FIR was registered at Rani Kamlapati station and the case has been transferred to GRP Guna for investigation.

Police have registered a case against an unknown accused and are searching for the suspect using CCTV footage near Guna station.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

