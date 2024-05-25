Bhopal Water Scarcity: Shortage Of Drinking Water At VIT College Force Thousands Of Students To Late-Night Protest; Summer Vacation Announced (WATCH)

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of Students of VIT College in Sehore created a ruckus on the campus late at night on Friday, citing a shortage of potable water.

At a time when temperatures are breaching record highs in the state, the availability of drinking water has emerged as a major challenge. Furious over the unavailability of something as basic as drinking water, the students gathered on the campus and raised slogans against the college administration. They even vandalised the car of a college staffer.

Following the uproar by the students, the college administration announced the summer vacation from May 25 onwards.

College management refuses the 'water crisis'

According to the information, there was an uproar last night at VIT College, located near Ashta on Bhopal-Indore Road. The college has students from across the country. On Friday late night, the students created a ruckus on the campus after their repeated complaints citing water scarcity went unaddressed.

It is reported that the college official's vehicle was also vandalised during the slate night protest by the students.

The registrar of VIT also sent an email to the students stating the "alarming drop in the water levels in Kotri," which is further disrupting the supply by the college's associated water tanker vendors. The mail further advised students to use water judiciously and take preventive steps to keep themselves safe in the rising temperatures.

The mail read:

"The VIT team has been more or less successful in maintaining the water supply at the hostel and academic block. Further request students to:

1. Use water judiciously.

2. Do not flush water unnecessarily.

3. Avoid eating spicy and oily foods.

4. Avoid going out in the sun."

Amit Singh, a staff member at VIT, said on behalf of the management that there is no such issue as a water problem. When the students were gathered, some resentment was seen among them, but it is not known what they are angry about. So, we have declared summer vacation today.