Heat Stroke Claims Two Lives In Bhopal Within 24 Hours As Temperature Breaches 43°C; One Fell Dead On Farm, Other On Footpath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died of heat stroke within 24 hours as sun continues to grill state capital Bhopal. Both the incidents were reported in two different parts of the city on Wednesday, when the temperature hit two-year high of 43.4 degrees Celsius.

In the first case, a 40-year-old man, residing in Neelbad area of the city, had gone to work on his farm fields on Wednesday. The police identified him as Neelendra Meena. He, while working on the fields, felt uneasy, and sat beneath a tree to relieve himself of heat.

Suddenly, his health began deteriorating rapidly, and the others workers on the farm field rushed him to the JP hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. After the post-mortem, the police confirmed that Meena had been struck by a heatstroke, which claimed his life.

Another similar incident unfolded in Jehangirabad area of Bhopal, where on Wednesday, a 60-year-old man was found dead on a footpath near Barkhedi. When the on-lookers took cognisance and took him to the hospital, he was declared dead and the doctors revealed that he had died due to heatstroke. The Jehangirabad police were, however, unable to ascertain the identity of the man, and are persevering in their efforts to do so, they said.