Madhya Pradesh: Juvenile Lover Bumps Off Minor Girl Friend For Liking Another Boy In Balaghat

Representational photo |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl whose body was found in a nursery of Dhopghat forest on Friday was bumped off over love affair, official sources said. The girl, identified as Arti Markam and a resident of Mate village, was reportedly missing from her house since Thursday. It came to light that her lover, a juvenile, shot her dead and threw her body in the forest.

According to the police, when Arti did not return home on Thursday, her family members began to search for her, but they did not find her anywhere. Village guard Suratlal Meravi, found Arti’s body on Friday when he was on duty in the Dhopghat area. Meravi then informed the police about the incident.

On getting information, in-charge of Birsa police station Rewal Singh Barde and sub-divisional officer of police rushed to the spot. They sent the body to the mortuary. During the postmortem, a bullet was found in her head. Just a week ago, Arti saw the body of her grandmother in a well. Sources said that her love affair with the boy continued for a long time. But when he came to know that the girl liked some other boy, he flew off the handle, and decided to dispose her of.

He called Arti out of her house and shot her in the head. The boy then dragged her body 100 meters off the spot of the crime and hid it in a thick coppice. The police said that the murderer was a juvenile, but they wanted to know from where he had got the pistol to commit the crime.

Barde said that a body of teen-age girl found in a nursery of a forest had been handed over to her family members after the postmortem. A bullet was found in her head during the postmortem, and the boy who murdered her was a juvenile, he said, adding that murder was related to a love affair. The police are investigating case, Barde said.