 MP Child Rape & Murder: Accused Watched Porn Before Raping 6-Year-Old Girl; Crafted Drishyam-Like Plan To Evade Police Arrest
After all the investigation, Burhanpur police has arrested this 21 year old scoundrel.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The harrowing details surrounding the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district have come to light. During the investigation, the perpetrator, identified as Gaurav alias Khushal, revealed that he watched porn before raping the child.

According to reports, the accused man was fond of watching different types of porn. He crafted a plan on the lines of the Bollywood thriller Drishyam to evade police suspicion.

Drishyam-Like Plan To Evade Police Arrest

During the interrogation, accused Gaurav revealed that he watched porn on the day of the crime. After finishing the video, he felt out of control, so he lured a 6-year-old child into his home, raped her, and strangled her to death. After killing the girl, Gaurav went straight to the gym. The run didn't stop here, as he then attended a 'satsang' (a religious event) for some time to build a defence for him and evade police doubt.

Notably, on Tuesday, police found the body of a 6-year-old in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district. The medical examination revealed the child was raped and murdered. Police arrested the accused and interrogated him.

Following the initial findings of the post-mortem report, Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar disclosed that they have included charges of murder, evidence tampering, and sexual assault under the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, they have invoked pertinent sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The boy admitted to luring the girl to his residence on May 18 afternoon, where he committed the heinous acts of rape and strangulation. Subsequently, he disposed of her body in an abandoned house nearby.

