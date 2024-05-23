CBI Nursing College Scam: Bribe Money Trail Leads To Rajasthan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CBI Nursing College bribery case is not just limited to Madhya Pradesh as the bribe money trail can be traced to Rajasthan. The bribe money route was planned in such a way that in normal course, none of the law enforcement agencies can track the link. CBI officials kept a tab on the accused for more than four months and prepared a ‘flow chart’ of the bribe amount.

Middlemen Jugal Kishor used to send the bribe amount through Radha Raman Sharma, a resident of Gwalior, to Rahul Sharma of Jaipur and Dhrampal Singh, a resident of Shri Ganganagar. From there the money was transferred to inspector Rahul Raj back in Bhopal. The CBI probe into the nursing college scam in Madhya Pradesh has revealed that its officers were allegedly collecting Rs 2 to Rs 10 lakh from each institute to give favourable reports after inspection, the central probe agency said.

10 accused on the run

Out of 23 accused named in CBI’s FIR, 10 accused are at large. The sleuths though claim that those on the run would be nabbed shortly. The absconders include DSP Ashish Prasad; inspector Rishi Kant Asathe; Kamal Hirani of Shri Sai Baba College Indore; Ashish Chouhan director Dhar College of Education; Mukesh Giri Goswami director Shubhdeep College of Nursing, Indore; Mohit Niroge director Institute of Medical Science, Khargone; Gaurav Sharma staff of Pratyansh College of Nursing, Indore; Zuber Khan of Indore, Rahul Sharma Jaipur Rajasthan, Ashok Nagar Jhalawar and Dharampal Ganganagar Rajasthan.

13 people behind bars

Inspector Rahul Raj, Bhopal; inspector Sushil Kumar Majoka; Anil Bhaskaran chairman Malay College of Nursing Bhopal; Suma Anil Bhaskar; Radha Raman Sharma Gwalior; Sachin Jain Bhopal; Jugal Kishor Sharma director Bhaskar College of Nursing, Gwalior; Jalpana Adhikari, principal Bhabha University Bhopal; Ravi Bhadoria, chairman R D Memorial College of Nursing and Pharmacy, Indore; Mohd Tanveer Khan, the then CEO Patel Motors Indore; Preeti Tilakwar, Ved Sharma and Om Goswami Pratyansh College of Nursing and Paramedical Indore.

CBI inspector terminated from service

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has terminated the services of its inspector Rahul Raj who was caught red handed accepting Rs 10 lakh bribe from the chairman of a nursing college. The CBI has also attached its deputy superintendent of police Ashish Prasad to the headquarters. His name has figured in the FIR. Sushil Kumar Majoka and Rishi Kant Asathe, both on attachment with the CBI from the Madhya Pradesh Police, will be repatriated soon to the state police.

P-club with 2 rajesh

CBI officers found 132 colleges ‘suitable’: NSUI The CBI officials found 132 nursing colleges ‘suitable’, which were under the investigation of the agency, said NSUI leaders here on Wednesday. The NSUI leader Ravi Parmar said that the institutes which did not have eligibility to run the colleges were running them on papers. Recently, approved the list of 132 colleges terming them as ‘suitable’ but in reality they had failed to fulfill the required norms. The ‘suitable’ status was given to several nursing colleges after taking bribes from the management, he alleged.