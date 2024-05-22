MP Shocker: Dalit Groom Thrown Out Of Buggy, Guests Beaten Up After 'Baraat' Passes Via Locality Dominated By Upper-Caste Community

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A dalit groom was allegedly thrown out of his ‘Buggy’ (horse cart) and thrashed by some upper-caste men in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The accused were angry over the Dalit procession passing through the residential area of an upper-caste community.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Atrocity Act.

According to information, the incident was reported on the night of May 20, when a Dalit baraat (marriage procession) was passing through the locality of an upper-caste community. Angry, the miscreants entered the procession, fired guns, and attacked with knives. They assaulted the groom, broke the canopy (roof) of his carriage and threw it down the drain.

The accused even looted the gold chain of the groom and assaulted the wedding guests. Some families even threw water from their rooftops during the wedding procession.

According to the information, the procession had come to Karhiya from Rithodana in Gwalior. The groom's brother filed a case against the accused. All were booked under the Assault and Atrocity Act at Karhiya police station on Wednesday.

A complaint has also been made by the other party. They alleged that the wedding guests were looting the notes while dancing. When refused, the wedding guests started fighting. The police are investigating the allegations of the other party.

DJ Beaten Up, FIR, and Counter Complaint Filed

The accused also beat up the wedding guests who came to save the groom, Naresh Jatav. The DJ players were also beaten up. The accused broke the disco lights and the sound system.

Rinku Jatav, the groom's cousin, said that the accused were opposing the way in front of their house.

Sanjay, Dalbir, Sandeep, and Anil Rawat fired guns and knives to spread terror in the procession. The police reached the spot after receiving the information. After pacifying both parties, the procession was taken forward.

ASP Niranjan Sharma said that the wedding procession has been attacked, and a complaint has been made of assault on the groom. A complaint and a counter complaint have been registered by both parties.