Buffalo-Fight Incites A Bloody Battle Between Neighbours In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, 11 Injured, 3 Critical

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A buffalo fight led to a bloody battle between the two families at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. A total of 14 people sustained severe injuries, and three are said to be critical.

The clash occurred after buffaloes of both the neighbouring families-- who were already entangled in a land dispute, locked their horns on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at Duhiya village under the jurisdiction of Bijoli Police Station.

Police rushed to the crime scene and sent the injured people to the nearby district hospital for treatment. Both the families were booked.

The conflict occurred between neighbours Harisingh Baghel and Ramdhan Baghel. On Wednesday morning, Harisingh took his buffalo out for grazing. Ramveer's buffalo was also tied outside the house. When the two buffaloes came face-to-face, they started fighting.

Ramveer stated that he had cautioned Harisingh to tie up the buffalo before taking it out, to prevent a fight between the animals. Harisingh took offence at this and hit him with a stick. He then called for his sons Satish, Narendra, Sanju, and his wife Choti Bai. They came armed with axes, sticks, and sickles and attacked anyone who came in their way. In the assault, Radheshyam, Bharat Singh, and his wife, Sheila, sustained deep injuries from the axe. Additionally, Ramdhan, Mukesh, Kallu, Parvati, Badan Singh, Pooja, and Neetu were also injured.

As soon as the police were notified, they reached the crime scene and tried to resolve the dispute. They also sent all the injured people for treatment at the local district hospital.