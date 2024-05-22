MP: Masked Man Fires At Residence Of Police Station In-Charge's Bro, CCTV Clip Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A masked man was spotted firing at the residence of his enemy, the brother of a police station in-charge in Morena district. The incident occurred late at night on Tuesday and was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the locality.

Police have successfully apprehended the perpetrator. The accused said that the victim allegedly beat him once; therefore, the fifing was part of his revenge.

According to information, Ram Avatar Yadav, a resident of Ghasmandi in the suburb of Gwalior, is the brother of Ram Babu Yadav, the inspector in charge of the Civil Line Police Station in Morena.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet. The same CCTV footage was used by the cops to nab the perpetrator.

#WATCH | MP: Miscreants Open Fire At Residence Of Police Station In-charge's Brother In Morena #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/ENAX8RZnrO

On Tuesday night, shots were fired at Ram Avatar's house. Upon receiving the information, a quick response team arrived at the scene. They searched the area and scanned the CCTV footage installed outside the house. The clip shows the suspect covering his face with a mask and firing the shots. The police identified the person in the footage as Anand Kamariya, a resident of Ghasmandi. Anand has been apprehended by the police, and an investigation is underway.

The suspect was taken into custody and alleged that he shot the victim because he had assaulted him in the past. The police stated that the shooting incident occurred in the Ghasmandi area of Gwalior. After reviewing the footage, the suspect was taken into custody and is being interrogated.