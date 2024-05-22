Drunk Cop Vandalises 7 to 8 Posh Cars Of Neighbours, Creates Ruckus Late Night In Jabalpur; Video Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk police station in-charge created ruckus at a residential colony of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night. He pelted stones on the posh cars of his neighbours and vandalised atleast seven to eight of them one-by-one.

Angry locals recorded the entire incident in their mobile phones.

The incident took place in Akarsh Enclave under Gaur Chowki area, where cop Sanjay Bhalavi lives with his family. He is posted as station in-charge in Chaurai, Chhindwara and occasionally visits his family here.

This time, during his visit, he got drunk on Tuesday night and started harassing the neighbours for no reason. Following the argument, angry Bhalavi broke the glasses of over half a dozen cars parked around their houses with a stone. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

When complaints and the video footage reached IG Anil Kushwaha of Jabalpur police station, he found the officer guilty at the first sight and suspended him, attaching him to the police lines.

Senior officials have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and find the reason about what was the reason of him taking this step.

According to reports, Sanjay Bhalavi has been posted in various locations in Jabalpur and is currently residing in a rented house in Akarsh Enclave.