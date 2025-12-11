 MP News: ‘Humare Paas Faaltu Time Hai Kya?’ Student Scolds VD Sharma For Arriving Late At Event In Chhatarpur; Video Goes Viral
Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Member of Parliament and Former BJP President VD Sharma being scolded by a school student is going viral on social media on Thursday. 

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, which the netizens are finding interesting. 

According to information, the politician was in Chandla of Chhatarpur district to attend an event named  'Sansad Khel Mahotsav.'

However, Sharma was running late. Meanwhile, the crowd had already gathered and was waiting for him to arrive. 

As he arrived, a student lost her patience and expressed her anger directly to the MLA. 

article-image

In the video, she can be heard saying, "Namaste to theek hai, itni der se intezar kar rahe hain, humare paas faaltu time hai kya?.....(Namaste is fine, but we have been waiting for so long. Do you think we have so much of free time?)"

Whereas, the politician listened to her complaint and hugged her in apology. He tried to console the student and also shook hands with the other girl students standing at the venue. 

Netizens flood comment section 

The video of the student’s sharp reaction is being widely shared on social media, and people are reacting to it rapidly.

The netizens have flooded the comment section with varying views. Some said, “Gen Z kuch nahi bardast karti chahe neta ho ya Abhineta well answer given by sister.”

While others said, “Not appreciated… Whatever the thing is, respect first… this is not the way to behave with elders.”

