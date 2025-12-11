Bhopal News: State’s First Digital Malkhana Inaugurated at TT Nagar Police Station | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major step towards modern and transparent policing, the state’s first digital or e-malkhana was inaugurated at TT Nagar police station by Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra on Wednesday.

Equipped with QR code-based smart tracking, the new system will ensure real time monitoring, secure storage, and transparent handling of all case properties. The initiative is part of the Digital India Mission and aims to replace the traditional manual malkhana system with a digitalized model.

All items registered in the malkhana are now digitally cataloged. Each seized property or evidence is photographed, documented and uploaded on digital malkhana software following which a unique barcode is generated and is affixed with the item.

The storage box containing these items is assigned a QR code, enabling instant tracking. Seized vehicles and other properties will also carry bar codes for strict monitoring.

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said the system would ensure reduced risk of loss or tampering, improved case management, enhanced public trust and lower workload on staff.