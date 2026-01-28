MP News: Minor Boy Held For Sexually Assaulting, Killing 7-Year-Old Step-Niece In Sendhwa | Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A minor boy was detained by Rajpur police for allegedly sexually assaulting his stepniece and then killing her, SP Jagdish Dawar said on Wednesday

The boy was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday, he added.

As per reports, police recovered the girl’s body from the Indira Sagar Canal in Mundla village on Monday after being alerted by local villagers. The body was then sent for post-mortem examination, which revealed that the girl had died of drowning and suffocation and had suffered genital injuries.

Police registered a case under sections 103(1), 238(B), 137(2), 64(2)(i), 65(2) of the BNS and sections 3/4(2), 5(i), 5(m), 6 of the POCSO Act.

A team led by ASP Dheeraj Babbar and SDOP Ayush Kumar Alawa tapped into intelligence networks and forensic evidence during investigation, said Dawar.

During the investigation, suspicion fell on the victim’s uncle after witness statements. Investigation revealed that on Sunday evening, the accused, who was the victim's stepuncle, allegedly abducted her while their family members were away or asleep. He allegedly took her to the canal, sexually assaulted her and drowned her.

The operation involved inspector Vikram Singh Bamaniya and his team, who worked tirelessly to solve the crime within 48 hours.