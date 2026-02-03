 Bhopal News: Union Budget Allocates ₹15 Crore For Union Budget In Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal News: Union Budget Allocates ₹15 Crore For Union Budget In Madhya Pradesh

He informed that to boost freight transport and logistics efficiency, the Union budget had proposed a new dedicated freight corridor from Dankuni in West Bengal to Surat in Gujarat, which would pass through Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. He said that this East-West corridor would strengthen trade flow

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 01:10 AM IST
Bhopal News: Union Budget Allocates ₹15 Crore For Railway Projects In Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An allocation of Rs15,188 crore has been made in the Union Budget for railways in Madhya Pradesh.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the media through video conferencing that work was underway in the state on new tracks under various projects worth Rs 1,18,379 crore and cent per cent railway lines in M.P. had been electrified.

Under the Amrit Station scheme, 80 railway stations in the state are being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 3,163 crore. As many as 1283 flyovers and road under bridges have been constructed on railway tracks in the state, according to the minister.

He emphasized the completion of railway projects in the state within the targeted time through adequate budget allocation.

He said that work was progressing rapidly on the installation of the state-of-the-art Kavach system on various railway lines across Indian Railways, with a work plan already prepared for 4591 route kilometres of railway lines in Madhya Pradesh.

He explained that the installation of the Kavach system involved laying optical fiber cables, erecting towers, setting up data centres and installing RFID devices.

He informed that to boost freight transport and logistics efficiency, the Union budget had proposed a new dedicated freight corridor from Dankuni in West Bengal to Surat in Gujarat, which would pass through Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

This 2,052 km corridor would connect with the existing Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, enabling seamless movement of goods to the ports on the western coast.

He said that this East-West corridor would strengthen trade flow in the regions of Madhya Pradesh, reduce pressure on the existing rail network and increase freight efficiency, significantly benefiting industrial development and supply chains.

