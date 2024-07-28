Non-Veg For The Pure Veg: Top 5 Places In Bhopal To Relish Vegetarian Dishes That Taste Like Meat

By: Yash Ahuja | July 28, 2024
If you are a staunch-vegetarian or a newly turned herbivores this Shravan month and looking for some dishes that taste and look like non-veg but are purely veg, then this is for you! Top 5 dishes that look and feel like meat but are veg.
1. Jackfruit Burger: Jackfruit or Kathal has been used as a vegan alternative for meat. Due to its meaty texture and looks, Jackfruit makes for a perfect alternative. Location: Soya Express, 10. No Market
2. Veg Fish Tikka - Fish has usually been the most difficult to imitate, but by mixing soya chaap and pulled jackfruit, this makes a perfect fish alternative for vegetarians. Location: Veerji Malai Chaap Wale, Arera Colony.
3. Veg Rogan Josh: Rogan Josh is usually served with lamb and mutton, but to mimic the texture and feel, soya chaap is used. It gives the same texture and feel. Location: Mr. Singh Soya Chaap, Hoshangabad Road.
4. Veg Seekh Kabab: Seekh is one of the most loved and famous non veg snack. For the vegetarians, ground soya and ground jackfruit is used to give the texture and a mix of pulses for the nuttyness and taste. Location: Maharaja Malai Chaap Wale, 10. No Market
5. Veg Lollipop: This dish is made using different veg alternatives such as a mix of cottage cheese and pulled jackfruit or boiled potatoes and ground soya. Location: Veg Protein Soya Chaap corner, Aura Mall, Trilanga
These were the top 5 dishes for vegetarians to get a taste of what non veg feels like.
Thanks For Reading!