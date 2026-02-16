Managing General Skin Disorders With Ayurveda: Natural Remedies And Benefits

General skin disorders refer to any condition or disease that affects the skin. Each type has its own causes, symptoms, and treatments. For example, acne develops when hair follicles get clogged with oil and dead skin cells. Eczema or dermatitis is a severe inflammatory disorder that causes dry, itchy, and red patches. Fungal infections such as ringworm, athlete’s foot, and nail fungus can also affect the skin. Psoriasis can appear anywhere on the body and often causes discomfort or itching.

Long-term skin disorders usually affect the face, resulting in redness, visible blood vessels, and pimple-like lumps. Fungal infections happen due to fungi and cause itching, redness, and scaling. Warts happen due to HPV, are small and rough growths appearing on any body part, and are contagious in spreading. Cold sores or fever blisters are due to herpes simplex virus, and usually are seen as fluid-filled blisters near the mouth or lips. Dermatitis can cause skin irritation, itching, and redness.

Individuals face emotional and physical issues due to skin disorders. Some common challenges related to them include itching and discomfort, pain and sensitivity, scarring and blemishes, functional restrictions, and self-esteem and body image issues.

Sometimes, oral medication can be used to treat skin disorders, such as antibiotics, antifungals, antihistamines, immunosuppressants, and oral retinoids. These are mostly used to deal with severe or systemic conditions requiring a wider treatment approach. Many oral treatments are available in modern medicine for skin disorders. These are prescribed depending on the disorder and its severity.

While these medicines manage the condition, they may come with side effects. Some oral medicines can result in gastrointestinal troubles like nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, or stomach upsets. Temporary at times, these side effects resolve as the body adjusts to the medicine. Certain oral medicines dry the skin, lips, and mucous membranes. It is essential to stay hydrated and use moisturisers or lip balms to reduce the effects. Some medicines increase sunlight sensitivity and result in risks of sunburn or rashes when exposed. It is essential to take the right protection measures, such as wearing sunscreen. Some medications can affect liver function. In this regard, regular check of liver enzymes is required to ensure the medicines don’t harm the liver. Some oral medicines suppress the immune system, but increase the risk of infection. There is a need to be careful of infection signs and instantly talk about concerns with healthcare providers.

Canva

In Comes Divya Capsule

Patanjali offers Divya Capsule, which works to deal with general skin disorders. It has Ashwagandha in Guduchyadi Varga, is Vatakaphahara in action with bitter and astringent tastes, has hot power, promotes strength, and revitalises too.

Then, there is the Sea Buckthorn mentioned by Bhavprakash Nighantu in Amradiphalavarga and works in managing skin health and heals wounds too. The Daruhaldi under Haritakyadi in Bhavprakash has a bitter and astringent taste, and contains dry and light properties. It has a hot potency with Katu Vipaka. It calms down Pitta and Kapha Doshas.

The pungent and bitter tasting Turmeric has hot potency and dry properties. It calms down the Pitta Dosha and works to deal with diseases due to blood pollution. The Neem with cold potency, Katu Vipak, and laghu property calms down all three Doshas and deals with tiredness and anorexia.

The sweet-tasting sesame oil has an astringent aftertaste and Madhura Vipaka, and a heavy quality. Containing hot potency, it is cool when touched. It works on all skin diseases and calms down Kapha and Vata Doshas.

Thus, Patanjali Divya Capsules are the right Ayurvedic choice to deal with general skin disorders.