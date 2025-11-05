Zohran Mamdani Becomes New York City Mayor: Sonam Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter & Other Celebs Celebrate Mira Nair's Son's Big Win

Filmmaker Mira Nair's son, and Columbia University professor, Zohran Mamdani, 34, has been elected mayor of New York City, becoming the youngest and first Muslim mayor of New York City, defeating former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who contested as an independent and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. Soon after several celebrities took to their social media to celebrate Zohran's big win.

Celebrities Celebrate Zohran Mamdani's Big Win

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar took to her Instagram story to share her excitement over Mamdani's election, writing, "Zohran. you beauty. @pagliji, this is for you."

Hansal Mehta wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York City is more than just a political moment. It’s a moral one. At a time when cynicism feels like the default and compassion often seems like weakness his win is a reminder that decency, empathy and conviction still matter. Mamdani for me represents the best of liberalism - plural, inclusive, grounded in justice, equality and community."

He added, In an increasingly fractured world his ascent offers not just hope to New York but to all of us who still dare to believe that politics can be a force for good. In times of darkness a small ray of light can be enough. Today Zohran Mamdani is that light. Many Duas to you @ZohranKMamdani. Many congratulations to proud mom @MiraPagliNair"

Ishaan Khatter commented, "You go brother. May your goodness never fade."

Sonam Kapoor, Ali Fazal and Tillotama Shome also shared posts about Mamdani's election

As Zohran concluded his victory speech surrounded by family, the celebrations took a Bollywood turn when the hit track Dhoom Machale from the 2004 film Dhoom played in the background.

He was joined on stage by his artist wife, Rama Duwaji, his mother, filmmaker Mira Nair, and his father, academic Mahmood Mamdani.