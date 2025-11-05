Khushi Kapoor Rings In Her 25th Birthday With Her Girl Gang, Fans Ask 'Where's Vedang Raina?'

By: Murtuza Iqbal | November 05, 2025
Khushi Kapoor turned 25 on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.
She started her birthday celebration with her girl gang and shared the pictures from the party on Instagram.
Those birthday cakes look very yummy!
Not just the cakes, even the food menu at Khushi's birthday bash was mouth-watering.
Khushi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor was also there at the birthday celebration.
While Khushi has posed with her friends in the pictures, fans are asking, 'Where's Vedang Raina?'.
Well, not just Vedang, we can't see Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor also in the pictures.
On the work front, Khushi is reportedly shooting for Mom 2, which also stars Karishma Tanna.