Khushi Kapoor Rings In Her 25th Birthday With Her Girl Gang, Fans Ask 'Where's Vedang Raina?'

By: Murtuza Iqbal | November 05, 2025

Khushi Kapoor turned 25 on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Instagram

She started her birthday celebration with her girl gang and shared the pictures from the party on Instagram.

Instagram

Those birthday cakes look very yummy!

Instagram

Not just the cakes, even the food menu at Khushi's birthday bash was mouth-watering.

Instagram

Khushi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor was also there at the birthday celebration.

Instagram

While Khushi has posed with her friends in the pictures, fans are asking, 'Where's Vedang Raina?'.

Instagram

Well, not just Vedang, we can't see Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor also in the pictures.

Instagram

On the work front, Khushi is reportedly shooting for Mom 2, which also stars Karishma Tanna.

Instagram