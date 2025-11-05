 'Mil Mat Jaana': Bigg Boss 16 Fame Shalin Bhanot Warns Hacker After Instagram Account Gets Compromised Amid International Tour
Shalin Bhanot took to Instagram to reveal that he has noticed some suspicious activity on his account over the past few days. The actor claims that he knows who the hacker is. Did the Bigg Boss 16 star’s team manage to regain control of his Instagram account? Check below:

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Shalin Bhanot | Instagram (Shalin Bhanot)

Actor and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot has been facing some issues with his Instagram account, though he has not specified the exact problem. In a recent Instagram story, the actor revealed that someone has been “trying to act smart.” Without naming anyone, Shalin hinted to his fans that his account may have been hacked.

Let’s take a closer look at what he had to say ahead of his global tour in Toronto:

Shalin Bhanot Instagram Account Hacked?

Recently, Shalin Bhanot announced his international tour. He wrote on Instagram, "The stage is calling me again🎤✨… and I am ready to answer 😎 Toronto,NYC, Boston, Bchicago, Houston ,New Jersey - are you guys ready ??? 🔥."

However, ahead of his visit to Toronto, something unusual appears to have happened with Shalin. According to him, he has been noticing suspicious activity on his Instagram account and has recently discovered what exactly went wrong with his social media handle.

article-image

Bigg Boss 16 & Nach Baliye 4 fame, Shalin Bhanot, addressed in his Instagram story lately, "Mein soch raha tha ho kya raha hai. Now I Know (I was wondering what was happening. Now I know)." The actor added, "Someone who trying to act smart with my insta account since a while (I think I know who) but it's ok..."

Shalin further called out the person, without naming them, for harbouring ill intentions toward him. Shalin informed his fans, "My people are on it to make sure everything gets back to normal. P.s. to who didn't want my good- Jaa yar upar wala sab dekh raha hai. BAS MIL MAT JAANA."

Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot | Instagram (Shalin Bhanot)

This Instagram story hints that Shalin's Instagram account was hacked. Thankfully, his team managed to detect it and get regain control.

Shalin was recently seen recreating "Did tera devar diwana" moment with Madhuri Dixit during their Toronto tour. Shalin's team uploaded the video with caption, "Recreating that Hum Aapke Hain koun Iconic scene with one and only @madhuridixitnene mam." Then, both were seen vibing to 'Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi' song with Shalin.

Shalin Bhanot With Madhuri Dixit

Shalin Bhanot With Madhuri Dixit | Insatgram (Shalin Bhanot)

