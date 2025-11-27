 Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Relishes 'Makke Di Roti & Sarso Saag' While Interacting With Farmers During Punjab Visit; Discusses Sustainable Stubble Managment Practices
Arimitra Bose
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is on a 2-day Punjab visit from November 26 to 27. During the visit, Chouhan interacted with the farmers at the grassroots level and engaged with MGNREGA beneficiaries.

He is also expected to hold discussions with representatives of various stakeholder institutions associated with these initiatives.

article-image

Chouhan reached the model village of Moga, Ransingh Kalan on Thursday morning. The village is well known for eradicating stubble farming over the last few years. Moreover, farmers in Ransingh Kalan have embraced the modern techniques of the sustainable farming model.

Chouhan met the farmers and leaders of Ransingh Kalan who have mastered eco-friendly agricultural methods. He had a brief interaction with the farmers and congratulated them for setting up a standard for a new way of crop residue management.

article-image

He took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Today, Ransingh Kalan is sending the message to the entire nation that farming can be profitable, sustainable, and environmentally friendly even without burning stubble. This village is truly an inspiring example, one we should all be inspired by."

Chouhan focused on how these sustainable methods of farming have reaped benefits for the village. He highlighted the increased soil fertility and reduced use of water, diesel, and fertilisers.

Under the pledge of planting a tree everyday, the leader along with the farmers a sapling was planted. Later, Chouhan visited a Gurudwara and cherished the iconic "Sarson ka Saag & Makke Di Roti"

He tweeted saying, "Fragrance of Punjab's soil, Conversation with my farmer brothers and cherishing Sarson ka Saag & Makke Di Roti"

According to Chouhan's iteneary, he will next head to Jalandhar to discuss MGNREGA’s role in employment generation with the benificiaries.

