Women Premiere League Auction 2026: 12 Cricket Players Participate From Madhya Pradesh; Focus Remains On World Cup Champ Kranti Goud

MP News: WPL Auction, 12 Players From Madhya Pradesh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 12 women players from Madhya Pradesh participated in the Women's Premier League auction in New Delhi on Thursday. The base price range for these players stood between Rs 10 to 50 lakh.

Franchises are focused on Chhatarpur's Kranti Goud. Her performance has been impressive during the Women's World Cup. She took 9 wickets in 8 matches played against Australia, South Africa and other teams. Her base price has been fixed at ₹50 lakh, and she is expected to fetch a bid of over ₹1 crore. Pooja Vastrakar and Sanskriti Gupta are also expected to fetch a good price.

Players Ayushi Shukla, Anaadi Tagde, and Priyanka Kaushal from Indore will be part of the auction. Rahila Firdous and Soumya Tiwari from Bhopal, Anushka Sharma and Vaishnavi Sharma from Gwalior are also included. Nikita Singh, Sanskriti Gupta, Pooja Vastrakar, and Shuchi Upadhyay are also on the shortlist. The base price for these players is 10 to 50 lakh rupees.

Railways and Delhi have the highest number of players, 15 each, followed by Mumbai with 14 players, and 12 each from MP, UP, and Maharashtra.

The new season of the Women's Premier League is expected to begin on January 7. The Madhya Pradesh women's team recently performed well, reaching the final of the BCCI's national T20 tournament, which has franchises eyeing players from MP.

These are the 12 players from MP who will be included in the auction:

1. Anaadi Tagde (Indore)

Fast bowler, all-rounder. Standby for the India A team for the Junior World Cup. Base price: ₹10 lakh.

2. Kranti Goud (Chhatarpur)

Player from the World Cup-winning team. Fast bowler. Base price ₹50 lakh. Expected to fetch over ₹1 crore.

3. Rahila Firdous (Bhopal)

Wicketkeeper-batsman and captain of the Madhya Pradesh team. Base price: ₹10 lakh.

4. Sanskriti Gupta (Shahdol)

Off-spinning all-rounder. Last played for the Mumbai Indians. Base price: ₹20 lakh.

5. Ayushi Shukla (Indore)

Left-arm spinner and aggressive batsman. Member of the Junior World Cup Champion team. Base price: ₹10 lakh.

6. Priyanka Kaushal (Indore)

Left-arm spinner and useful batsman. Former net bowler for the UP Warriors. Base price: ₹10 lakh.

7. Pooja Vastrakar (Shahdol)

Experienced Indian fast bowling all-rounder. Over 100 international matches. Base price ₹50 lakh.

8. Shuchi Upadhyay (Jabalpur)

Left-arm spinner and member of the Indian senior team. Base price ₹30 lakh.

9. Anushka Sharma (Gwalior)

Aggressive opener. Base price ₹10 lakh.

10. Vaishnavi Sharma (Gwalior)

Highest wicket-taker in the Junior World Cup. Base price ₹10 lakh.

11. Soumya Tiwari (Bhopal)

Aggressive batsman. Scored the winning runs in the Junior World Cup final. Base price ₹10 lakh.

12. Nikita Singh (Bhopal Division)

Fast bowler and aggressive batsman. Base price ₹10 lakh.

Mega Auction

The WPL holds a mega auction every three years. It allows franchise teams to completely revamp their teams. The last mega auction was held in 2022.

Mini auctions were held in 2023 and 2024, where more players could be retained.

A maximum of 5 players can be retained in the mega auction.

200 players likely to remain unsold

The BCCI has shortlisted a total of 277 players, including 194 Indians, 66 foreigners, and 159 uncapped players. However, only 73 slots are available across the five teams: 50 for Indian players and 23 for foreign players. Consequently, approximately 200 players will remain unsold.