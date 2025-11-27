 Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 27: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 27: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 27: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 01:44 PM IST
Date – November 27, Thursday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5,800

Toor Maharashtra Rs 6,800 - Rs 6,900

Toor Karnataka Rs 6,800 - Rs 7,000

Toor Nimari Rs 6,300 - Rs 6,700

Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300

Moong Average Rs 6,500 - Rs 6,700

Urad Best Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,200

Urad Medium Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,500

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 8,000 - Rs 8,200

Raida Rs 6,300 - Rs 6,500

Soyabean Best Rs 4,400 - Rs 4,500

Gold (24K) Rs 123,640 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 176,000 (per kg)

