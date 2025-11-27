 Indore News: AICTE Invites Applications For New Technical Institutions, Approvals For 2026–27
The council has clarified that universities—Central, State, or Private—seeking approval for technical programmes must apply for all programmes, as partial approvals will not be permitted. For deemed universities, AICTE approval remains mandatory in compliance with the Supreme Court’s 2017 order.

Thursday, November 27, 2025
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued a public notice inviting applications for setting up new technical institutions and granting extension of approvals for the academic year 2026–27. The approval portal will go live on November 28, the council announced through an official notification.

According to AICTE, applications have been invited for establishing new institutions across streams including Engineering & Technology, Management, Computer Applications, Applied Arts & Craft, Hotel Management & Catering Technology, Design, and Planning.

article-image

Approvals for existing institutions, universities and deemed-to-be universities will also be processed under this cycle.

AICTE has also invited applications for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Mode Programmes in Management and Computer Applications, applicable to standalone institutions and deemed universities.

Applications via NSWS portal

Institutions proposing new campuses must apply through the National Single Window System (NSWS) at nsws.gov.in, strictly following the AICTE Approval Process Handbook (APH) 2024–25 to 2026–27.

Key Timelines (Without Penalty)

New Institutions (All Categories): Nov 28, 2025 – Jan 12, 2026

Existing Institutions (Most Categories): Nov 28, 2025 – Dec 20, 2025

Existing BBA/BCA/BMS Institutions: Dec 18, 2025 – Jan 12, 2026

With Late Fee (All Institutions): Jan 13, 2026 – Jan 20, 2026

