Indore News: 2 Dead, 3 Injured After Car Driver Rams Into Parked Truck Due To Poor Visibility

Indore News: Horrifying accident cars rammed into a truck due to the poor visibility | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died, three sustained severe injuries after a car rammed into a truck on the Indore-Bhopal state highway on Thursday morning. The accident happened near Darbar Dhaba around 6 a.m. due to poor visibility.

The Nema family was reportedly travelling from Mhow to Bhopal.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination. All the injured were taken to the Sehore city hospital for treatment.

According to information all victims were coming from a wedding. Sandhya Nema (56) and Mridang Nema (28) died on the spot. Sunil Nema (60), Sanjeev Nema (45), and Meenal Nema (40) are seriously injured.

According to the police officials' initial investigation, visibility was poor due to fog in the morning. The driver failed to see the truck parked on the side of the road in time. The car was also speeding, causing the driver to lose control. The impact was so severe that the front of the car was completely mangled.

Based on a complaint filed by the family, a case was registered against the truck driver under the relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyaya at the kotwali police station, and he was detained, the CSP said.