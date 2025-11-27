 Indore News: 2 Dead, 3 Injured After Car Driver Rams Into Parked Truck Due To Poor Visibility
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 2 Dead, 3 Injured After Car Driver Rams Into Parked Truck Due To Poor Visibility

Indore News: 2 Dead, 3 Injured After Car Driver Rams Into Parked Truck Due To Poor Visibility

According to the police officials' initial investigation, visibility was poor due to fog in the morning. The driver failed to see the truck parked on the side of the road in time. The car was also speeding, causing the driver to lose control. The impact was so severe that the front of the car was completely mangled.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Horrifying accident cars rammed into a truck due to the poor visibility | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died, three sustained severe injuries after a car rammed into a truck on the Indore-Bhopal state highway on Thursday morning. The accident happened near Darbar Dhaba around 6 a.m. due to poor visibility.

The Nema family was reportedly travelling from Mhow to Bhopal.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination. All the injured were taken to the Sehore city hospital for treatment.

Read Also
Indore News: 25-Year-Old Dies In Road Accident After Being Hit By Speeding Car; Driver Flees
article-image

According to information all victims were coming from a wedding. Sandhya Nema (56) and Mridang Nema (28) died on the spot. Sunil Nema (60), Sanjeev Nema (45), and Meenal Nema (40) are seriously injured.

FPJ Shorts
'I Had No One': Karan Johar Opens Up About Feeling Lonely After Receiving His National Award
'I Had No One': Karan Johar Opens Up About Feeling Lonely After Receiving His National Award
WPL 2026 Auction: Check Full UP Warriorz Squad ft Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol
WPL 2026 Auction: Check Full UP Warriorz Squad ft Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol
WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Delhi Capitals Full Squad ft Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana
WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Delhi Capitals Full Squad ft Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana
CTET 2026 Registration Process Starts Today; CBSE Opens Application Window Till December 18
CTET 2026 Registration Process Starts Today; CBSE Opens Application Window Till December 18

According to the police officials' initial investigation, visibility was poor due to fog in the morning. The driver failed to see the truck parked on the side of the road in time. The car was also speeding, causing the driver to lose control. The impact was so severe that the front of the car was completely mangled.

Read Also
Indore: 6 Lives Lost After Car Crashes Into Truck On Nagpur-Raipur Highway
article-image

Based on a complaint filed by the family, a case was registered against the truck driver under the relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyaya at the kotwali police station, and he was detained, the CSP said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 2 Dead, 3 Injured After Car Driver Rams Into Parked Truck Due To Poor Visibility

Indore News: 2 Dead, 3 Injured After Car Driver Rams Into Parked Truck Due To Poor Visibility

Women Premiere League Auction 2026: 12 Cricket Players Participate From Madhya Pradesh; Focus...

Women Premiere League Auction 2026: 12 Cricket Players Participate From Madhya Pradesh; Focus...

Indore News: AICTE Invites Applications For New Technical Institutions, Approvals For 2026–27

Indore News: AICTE Invites Applications For New Technical Institutions, Approvals For 2026–27

Indore News: Safai Mitras Clean Streets Minutes After Sardar Patel's Unity March Passes; Mayor...

Indore News: Safai Mitras Clean Streets Minutes After Sardar Patel's Unity March Passes; Mayor...

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Relishes 'Makke Di Roti & Sarso Saag' While Interacting With...

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Relishes 'Makke Di Roti & Sarso Saag' While Interacting With...