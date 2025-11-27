Indore News: Safai Mitras Clean Streets Minutes After Sardar Patel's Unity March Passes; Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Posts Video

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cleanest city of India, Indore, once again wowed the public by cleaning the 1 km stretch used for the Unity March on Wednesday, within minutes.

Notably, the ‘Sardar @150 Unity March’ passed from Madhumilan Square to Chhawani Square of Indore on Wednesday on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

As the march moved forward, flowers and confetti were showered, drums were beaten, and chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ & ‘Sardar Patel Amar Rahe’ echoed across Indore’s streets.

However, another highlight was added to the event when the entire street was cleaned immediately after the march.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav took to his official social media handle to celebrate the work of Indore Municipal Corporation and said, “Lauhpurush Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel ji ki 150vi jayanti ko samarpit ekta aur rashtrabhavna hetu aayojit Unity March ke turant baad kuch hi minton mein yatra maarg (Madhumilan Chauraha se Chhawani Chauraha tak) hua swachh.”

He said that the entire route of the Unity March - from Madhumilan Square to Chhawani Square - was cleaned within minutes after the event on Tuesday.

The march was organised in honour of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to promote unity and national spirit.

According to the mayor, cleanliness teams of Indore were deployed immediately after the march and restored the route to its original condition in record time.