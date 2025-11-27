 Indore News: Safai Mitras Clean Streets Minutes After Sardar Patel's Unity March Passes; Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Posts Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Safai Mitras Clean Streets Minutes After Sardar Patel's Unity March Passes; Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Posts Video

Indore News: Safai Mitras Clean Streets Minutes After Sardar Patel's Unity March Passes; Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Posts Video

Notably, the ‘Sardar @150 Unity March’ passed from Madhumilan Square to Chhawani Square of Indore on Wednesday on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. As the march moved forward, flowers were showered, drums were beaten, and chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ & ‘Sardar Patel Amar Rahe’ echoed across Indore’s streets.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cleanest city of India, Indore, once again wowed the public by cleaning the 1 km stretch used for the Unity March on Wednesday, within minutes. 

Notably, the ‘Sardar @150 Unity March’ passed from Madhumilan Square to Chhawani Square of Indore on Wednesday on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

As the march moved forward, flowers and confetti were showered, drums were beaten, and chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ & ‘Sardar Patel Amar Rahe’ echoed across Indore’s streets. 

However, another highlight was added to the event when the entire street was cleaned immediately after the march. 

FPJ Shorts
'Don't Make People Lose Jobs': AR Rahman Urges Sam Altman, Other AI Leaders
'Don't Make People Lose Jobs': AR Rahman Urges Sam Altman, Other AI Leaders
WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Delhi Capitals Full Squad
WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Delhi Capitals Full Squad
Delhi Family Attempts To Perform Last Rites Of Plastic Dummy Instead Of Real Human Body At Brijghat In UP's Hapur; 2 Arrested - VIDEO
Delhi Family Attempts To Perform Last Rites Of Plastic Dummy Instead Of Real Human Body At Brijghat In UP's Hapur; 2 Arrested - VIDEO
Deepti Sharma Second Most Expensive Player In WPL History, UP Warriorz Use RTM To Get World Cup Winner For 3.2 Crore
Deepti Sharma Second Most Expensive Player In WPL History, UP Warriorz Use RTM To Get World Cup Winner For 3.2 Crore
Read Also
Indore News: Massive Turnout For ‘Sardar @150 Unity March'; CM Mohan Yadav, Kailash Vijayvargiya &...
article-image

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav took to his official social media handle to celebrate the work of Indore Municipal Corporation and said, “Lauhpurush Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel ji ki 150vi jayanti ko samarpit ekta aur rashtrabhavna hetu aayojit Unity March ke turant baad kuch hi minton mein yatra maarg (Madhumilan Chauraha se Chhawani Chauraha tak) hua swachh.”

He said that the entire route of the Unity March - from Madhumilan Square to Chhawani Square - was cleaned within minutes after the event on Tuesday.

The march was organised in honour of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to promote unity and national spirit. 

According to the mayor, cleanliness teams of Indore were deployed immediately after the march and restored the route to its original condition in record time.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Safai Mitras Clean Streets Minutes After Sardar Patel's Unity March Passes; Mayor...

Indore News: Safai Mitras Clean Streets Minutes After Sardar Patel's Unity March Passes; Mayor...

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Relishes 'Makke Di Roti & Sarso Saag' While Interacting With...

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Relishes 'Makke Di Roti & Sarso Saag' While Interacting With...

Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 27: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 27: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore News: 10-Year-Old Son Witnesses Father's Horrific Death As Speeding Car Knocks Him Down

Indore News: 10-Year-Old Son Witnesses Father's Horrific Death As Speeding Car Knocks Him Down

Madhya Pradesh November 27 2025, Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State As Temperature Drops Below...

Madhya Pradesh November 27 2025, Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State As Temperature Drops Below...