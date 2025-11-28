 MP News: Two Cops Injured After Villagers Attack Them In Rajgarh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Two Cops Injured After Villagers Attack Them In Rajgarh

MP News: Two Cops Injured After Villagers Attack Them In Rajgarh

Two policemen sustained injuries when a group of people attacked cops with the sticks and rods in Abhaypur village under Khilchipur police station on Thursday when they went there to arrest a wanted criminal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Two Cops Injured After Villagers Attack Them In Rajgarh |

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Two policemen sustained injuries when a group of people attacked cops with the sticks and rods in Abhaypur village under Khilchipur police station on Thursday when they went there to arrest a wanted criminal.

The villagers tore the clothes of the policemen and damaged a vehicle.

According to reports, the policemen from Pachore police station went to Abhaypur in civil dress and in a private vehicle to arrest the criminal.

The cops almost took the criminal into their custody, but some people suddenly attacked them.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Special POCSO Court Sentences 35-Yr-Old Man To 3 Years Jail For Sexually Harassing Minor Boy At Kurla Bus Stop
Mumbai News: Special POCSO Court Sentences 35-Yr-Old Man To 3 Years Jail For Sexually Harassing Minor Boy At Kurla Bus Stop
Mumbai Crime: 65-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered Inside Ghatkopar Flat; Police Probe Property Dispute Angle
Mumbai Crime: 65-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered Inside Ghatkopar Flat; Police Probe Property Dispute Angle
Palghar Tragedy: Passenger Dies, Another Injured After Falling From Crowded Nalasopara–Churchgate Local Train; Inquiry Ordered
Palghar Tragedy: Passenger Dies, Another Injured After Falling From Crowded Nalasopara–Churchgate Local Train; Inquiry Ordered
Mumbai News: Dr Batra’s Positive Health Awards 2025 Honours Inspiring Survivors And Para-Athletes; Manisha Koirala Presents Trophies
Mumbai News: Dr Batra’s Positive Health Awards 2025 Honours Inspiring Survivors And Para-Athletes; Manisha Koirala Presents Trophies
Read Also
MP News: 'We Work Hard, Yet You Elect Congress MLAs,' CM Mohan Yadav Questions Sheopur Voters;...
article-image

The villagers said that since the policemen were in civil dress, they mistook the cops for kidnappers.

They also said some people had kidnapped a youth from the village. The villagers encircled the police team for over an hour.

Sources in the police said the cops were in civil dress as well as in uniform.

The injured policemen were somehow admitted to the Khilchipur hospital.

Although a large number of policemen rushed to the spot, the villagers were not calmed.

The police brought the situation under control and began an inquiry into the case.

There was, however, no statement from any senior police officer about the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Now, Raise Your Complaint With Police Commissioner With Just A QR Code Scan

Bhopal News: Now, Raise Your Complaint With Police Commissioner With Just A QR Code Scan

MP News: During Childcare Leave, Women Employees Will Get 80% Of Salary

MP News: During Childcare Leave, Women Employees Will Get 80% Of Salary

MP News: High Court Halts Tree Felling Across State; Directs Govt To Frame First Transplantation...

MP News: High Court Halts Tree Felling Across State; Directs Govt To Frame First Transplantation...

MP News: Two Cops Injured After Villagers Attack Them In Rajgarh

MP News: Two Cops Injured After Villagers Attack Them In Rajgarh

MP News: Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Calls IAS Officer Santosh Verma 'Man of Sick Mentality' Over His...

MP News: Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Calls IAS Officer Santosh Verma 'Man of Sick Mentality' Over His...