MP News: Two Cops Injured After Villagers Attack Them In Rajgarh |

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Two policemen sustained injuries when a group of people attacked cops with the sticks and rods in Abhaypur village under Khilchipur police station on Thursday when they went there to arrest a wanted criminal.

The villagers tore the clothes of the policemen and damaged a vehicle.

According to reports, the policemen from Pachore police station went to Abhaypur in civil dress and in a private vehicle to arrest the criminal.

The cops almost took the criminal into their custody, but some people suddenly attacked them.

The villagers said that since the policemen were in civil dress, they mistook the cops for kidnappers.

They also said some people had kidnapped a youth from the village. The villagers encircled the police team for over an hour.

Sources in the police said the cops were in civil dress as well as in uniform.

The injured policemen were somehow admitted to the Khilchipur hospital.

Although a large number of policemen rushed to the spot, the villagers were not calmed.

The police brought the situation under control and began an inquiry into the case.

There was, however, no statement from any senior police officer about the incident.