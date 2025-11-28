 Indore News: Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Case In Front Of 10-Year-Old Son
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Case In Front Of 10-Year-Old Son

Indore News: Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Case In Front Of 10-Year-Old Son

A 32-year-old man was killed in a hit and run accident in front of his 10-year-old son in the Lasudia area on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8 pm when he had taken his son out for a ride to buy some items. According to police, the deceased was identified as Rajesh Singh Jhopte, a native of Khargone district who was residing in Omaxe City.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Case In Front Of 10-Year-Old Son | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man was killed in a hit and run accident in front of his 10-year-old son in the Lasudia area on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8 pm when he had taken his son out for a ride to buy some items.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Rajesh Singh Jhopte, a native of Khargone district who was residing in Omaxe City.

His family members said that Rajesh had parked his motorcycle along the bypass road near Sheraton Hotel and seated his son on it before crossing the road to purchase some items.

Read Also
MP News: Gwalior High Court Summons Principal Secretary Sandeep Yadav, Collector Ruchika Chauhan
article-image

While he was crossing the road, a speeding car hit him. The impact was so severe that Rajesh was flung for a few feets and died on the spot. The car driver fled the scene after the accident.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro, Coastal Road Reflect Public Trust & Strong Planning: Ashwini Bhide
Mumbai Metro, Coastal Road Reflect Public Trust & Strong Planning: Ashwini Bhide
Pets Upto 10kg Can Now Fly In-Cabin With Their Parents On Air India, 'Paws On Board' Policy Allows Booking 48 Hr Prior To Travel
Pets Upto 10kg Can Now Fly In-Cabin With Their Parents On Air India, 'Paws On Board' Policy Allows Booking 48 Hr Prior To Travel
Thane Municipal Corporation Revokes Medical Officer’s Arbitrary Order Cancelling Dog Feeding Zones In Housing Township, Triggering Widespread Panic Among Feeders
Thane Municipal Corporation Revokes Medical Officer’s Arbitrary Order Cancelling Dog Feeding Zones In Housing Township, Triggering Widespread Panic Among Feeders
Andheri Murder Case: Two Men Nabbed While Fleeing To Uttar Pradesh
Andheri Murder Case: Two Men Nabbed While Fleeing To Uttar Pradesh

Rajesh’s 10-year-old son Akash witnessed the entire incident while sitting on the motorcycle across the road. The family said the boy was so traumatised after seeing the accident that he fell ill and was unable to speak to anyone.

Rajesh worked as a mason and is survived by his wife and three children. Rajesh had moved to Indore several years ago for work.

The police began a probe and are gathering information about the errant driver on the basis of CCTV footage. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Students Adopt Village Families For 5-Year Free Healthcare

Indore News: Students Adopt Village Families For 5-Year Free Healthcare

Indore News: Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Case In Front Of 10-Year-Old Son

Indore News: Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Case In Front Of 10-Year-Old Son

MP News: During Childcare Leave, Women Employees Will Get 80% Of Salary

MP News: During Childcare Leave, Women Employees Will Get 80% Of Salary

MP News: High Court Halts Tree Felling Across State; Directs Govt To Frame First Transplantation...

MP News: High Court Halts Tree Felling Across State; Directs Govt To Frame First Transplantation...

MP News: Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Calls IAS Officer Santosh Verma 'Man of Sick Mentality' Over His...

MP News: Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Calls IAS Officer Santosh Verma 'Man of Sick Mentality' Over His...