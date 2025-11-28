Indore News: Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Case In Front Of 10-Year-Old Son | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man was killed in a hit and run accident in front of his 10-year-old son in the Lasudia area on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8 pm when he had taken his son out for a ride to buy some items.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Rajesh Singh Jhopte, a native of Khargone district who was residing in Omaxe City.

His family members said that Rajesh had parked his motorcycle along the bypass road near Sheraton Hotel and seated his son on it before crossing the road to purchase some items.

While he was crossing the road, a speeding car hit him. The impact was so severe that Rajesh was flung for a few feets and died on the spot. The car driver fled the scene after the accident.

Rajesh’s 10-year-old son Akash witnessed the entire incident while sitting on the motorcycle across the road. The family said the boy was so traumatised after seeing the accident that he fell ill and was unable to speak to anyone.

Rajesh worked as a mason and is survived by his wife and three children. Rajesh had moved to Indore several years ago for work.

The police began a probe and are gathering information about the errant driver on the basis of CCTV footage.