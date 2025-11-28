Indore News: Man Recently Released From Jail Kidnaps Youth, Demands ₹1 Lakh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who was recently released from jail, allegedly kidnapped a youth, thrashed him and demanded Rs 1 lakh from him in the Dwarkapuri area, police said on Thursday. The police have arrested two accused, while the main accused was still on the run. It is said that the complainant and the accused are friends.

Additional CP Amit Singh said that the incident took place when Naru alias Narayan, who was recently released from jail, along with his associates Krishnakant and Ajju, called Amit Joshi on the pretext of a party. The accused reportedly took him in a car to the Jam Gate area, held him captive and beat him badly. Later, they left him near a temple in the city and fled.

Joshi managed to escape and reached home late at night. The next morning, he reached the police station and filed a complaint. Joshi alleged that the accused also demanded Rs 1 lakh while beating him. The police have arrested Krishnakant and Ajju, while efforts are on to catch Naru alias Narayan.