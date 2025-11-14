MP News: EOW Searches In ₹200-Crore Financial Irregularities In Indore |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has conducted searches in connection with alleged financial irregularities of Rs 200 crore at a teaching institute in Indore, officials said on Friday. A complaint was submitted to EOW in August this year, alleging that officials of the institute had conspired to divert funds to private companies, trusts, organisations and family members.

During the investigation, the officer demanded papers related to financial transactions, but they were not provided. EOW obtained permission from Indore court on Thursday to carry out searches. On Friday, officials conducted searches at the organisation’s office and a hospital in Indore.

The searches were aimed at locating original ledgers such as cash book, fee register, loan register, and payment register, banking records including passbooks, cheque books, bank statements and RTGS/NEFT records, and forensically suspicious documents like original bills, vouchers, and journal entries.

Electronic data including computer hard disks, server backups, accounting software, and CCTV records were also seized, along with hostel and fee-related records such as fee collection registers, receipt books, and UPI/online payment data. Files related to the utilisation of scholarships and government grants, including actual receipts and expenditure of DME/Ayushman Yojana, were examined.

Investigators also checked construction and supplier payments through bills and site inspection documents, land purchase and trust transactions via agreements, registries, and payment sheets, as well as cash withdrawals recorded in cash payment registers, cashier logbooks, and security logs. PF and ESI records revealing real names of employees, attendance, salary, and bank payment details were also collected.

EOW officials said the searches were conducted to gather evidence regarding fund diversion, proper utilisation of government grants, and financial mismanagement.