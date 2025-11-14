 Bhopal Power Cut November 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Basant Kunj Colony, Laxman Nagar & More Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut November 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Basant Kunj Colony, Laxman Nagar & More Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut November 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Basant Kunj Colony, Laxman Nagar & More Check Full List

Residents in several parts of Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on 15 November due to departmental maintenance work. The electricity department has released a list of affected areas and timings and requested residents in these areas to plan their day accordingly. Power is expected to be restored as soon as the maintenance work is completed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 08:32 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several parts of Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on 15 November due to departmental maintenance work. The electricity department has released a list of affected areas and timings.

The areas and timings are as follows :

Area: Rhythm Park Colony, Bangur Cement Plant, Deepdi Tiraha & nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Old PHQ, Rustam Parisar, Lal Parade Ground & nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

FPJ Shorts
'Beta Tumse Nahi Ho Payega': Netizens Hilariously Troll Babar Azam After He Drops A Simple Catch During PAK Vs SL 2nd ODI Match
'Beta Tumse Nahi Ho Payega': Netizens Hilariously Troll Babar Azam After He Drops A Simple Catch During PAK Vs SL 2nd ODI Match
Mumbai News: Dahisar Toll Plaza Shifted Temporarily After Minister Sarnaik’s Intervention; Major Relief Expected But Residents Remain Unconvinced
Mumbai News: Dahisar Toll Plaza Shifted Temporarily After Minister Sarnaik’s Intervention; Major Relief Expected But Residents Remain Unconvinced
Bihar Election Results: 5 Seats With Narrowest Victory Margins; Check List
Bihar Election Results: 5 Seats With Narrowest Victory Margins; Check List
Navi Mumbai Housing Crisis Needs Decisive Municipal Action: AKYF At Jan Samvad Meet
Navi Mumbai Housing Crisis Needs Decisive Municipal Action: AKYF At Jan Samvad Meet
Read Also
Bhopal News: NHAI Seeks 10 Lakh Metric Tons Of Solid Waste From BMC
article-image

Area: Gharonda, BDA Colony, Salaiya
Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Area: Vikas Kunj, Banast Kunj, Indus Empire, Paras Majestic, Parshv Galaxy, Iden & Elite, Parshv Pavilion, Ashiyana Aangan, Bhopal Surgical & Maternity Hospital
Time: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Area: Basant Kunj Colony, Laxman Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Love Dale School area
Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Area: Lakshman Nagar Nirmal Nursery, Old Dairy Farm, Vridh Ashram, Sharda Nagar, Mithhi Govindram School, Sant Hirdaram College
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Read Also
MP News: 78th Aalmi Tablighi Ijtema Begins In Bhopal; Over 12 Lakh Visitors Expected To Visit From...
article-image

Area: F Ward, One Tree Hill
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Sanjay Nagar, Maulana Azad Colony, Idgah Hills, Prince Colony, Convent School, Prabhu Nagar, Niyamat Pura
Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

The electricity department has requested residents in these areas to plan their day accordingly. Power is expected to be restored as soon as the maintenance work is completed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut November 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Basant Kunj Colony, Laxman Nagar & More...

Bhopal Power Cut November 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Basant Kunj Colony, Laxman Nagar & More...

MP News: Jabalpur Celebrates NDA's Win In Bihar; PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Hails Modi’s...

MP News: Jabalpur Celebrates NDA's Win In Bihar; PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Hails Modi’s...

MP News: Truck Loaded With GI Wire Catches Fire On NH-30 In Mandla, Traffic Halted For Over An Hour

MP News: Truck Loaded With GI Wire Catches Fire On NH-30 In Mandla, Traffic Halted For Over An Hour

MP News: 'Jo Shak Tha Wahi Hua... 62 Lakh Vote Kate,' Veteran Congress Leader Digvijay Singh Reacts...

MP News: 'Jo Shak Tha Wahi Hua... 62 Lakh Vote Kate,' Veteran Congress Leader Digvijay Singh Reacts...

MP News:' Modi Ji Changed Constitution To Control Election Commission,' Slams Congress' Jitu Patwari...

MP News:' Modi Ji Changed Constitution To Control Election Commission,' Slams Congress' Jitu Patwari...