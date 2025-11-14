Bhopal Power Cut November 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Basant Kunj Colony, Laxman Nagar & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several parts of Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on 15 November due to departmental maintenance work. The electricity department has released a list of affected areas and timings.
The areas and timings are as follows :
Area: Rhythm Park Colony, Bangur Cement Plant, Deepdi Tiraha & nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Area: Old PHQ, Rustam Parisar, Lal Parade Ground & nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Area: Gharonda, BDA Colony, Salaiya
Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
Area: Vikas Kunj, Banast Kunj, Indus Empire, Paras Majestic, Parshv Galaxy, Iden & Elite, Parshv Pavilion, Ashiyana Aangan, Bhopal Surgical & Maternity Hospital
Time: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Area: Basant Kunj Colony, Laxman Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Love Dale School area
Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm
Area: Lakshman Nagar Nirmal Nursery, Old Dairy Farm, Vridh Ashram, Sharda Nagar, Mithhi Govindram School, Sant Hirdaram College
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Area: F Ward, One Tree Hill
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Area: Sanjay Nagar, Maulana Azad Colony, Idgah Hills, Prince Colony, Convent School, Prabhu Nagar, Niyamat Pura
Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm
The electricity department has requested residents in these areas to plan their day accordingly. Power is expected to be restored as soon as the maintenance work is completed.