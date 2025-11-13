Bhopal News: NHAI Seeks 10 Lakh Metric Tons Of Solid Waste From BMC |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has sought 10 lakh metric tons of solid waste materials from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to be used in the construction of Madhya Pradesh’s first 10-lane road.

The waste will be sourced from the Adampur landfill site, which currently holds over 3 lakh metric tons of legacy waste.

According to NHAI officials, the solid waste will be utilized for roadside and divider gap filling in the upcoming 16.44-km Ayodhya Bypass widening project, stretching from Asharam Tiraha to Ratnagiri Square. If approved, this will not only help clear a significant portion of Bhopal’s accumulated garbage but also support an eco-friendly approach to infrastructure development.

The Rs 836.91 crore project is expected to be completed in two years and will be executed by a Rajasthan-based company that won the tender at a 35.68% discount. The firm will also maintain the road for the next 15 years, bringing its total engagement period to 17 years.

Project Layout:

11 flyovers and viaducts, one ROB, and two minor bridges

It will include a six-lane main carriageway and two service roads on each side, creating a total of 10 lanes. The plan also incorporates 11 flyovers and viaducts, one road overbridge (ROB), and two minor bridges, aimed at ensuring smooth vehicular movement and minimizing congestion.

The 10-lane road will feature:

16.44 km of elevated stretch

5.796 km of approach road

8.616 km of six-lane road

1.708 km of four-lane road

Safety and traffic relief

The Ayodhya Bypass currently handles around 43,000 vehicles daily, despite being designed for a capacity of 40,000. The route has also been identified as one of the city’s most accident-prone stretches. The new project aims to eliminate these black spots, improve safety, and significantly reduce travel time across the corridor.

1- People’s Mall area: 10 accidents, 4 deaths

2- Best Price junction: 5 accidents, 1 death

3- Ratnagiri Tiraha: 7 accidents, 1 death

Boost to urban infrastructure

The 10-lane expansion is part of NHAI’s broader plan to improve connectivity between major highways around Bhopal. Similar expansions are being planned from Asharam Square to Gandhinagar (Airport Road) and along the Bhopal–Jabalpur and Indore–Dewas stretches, parts of which will also be widened to 10 lanes.

Devansh Nuwal, NHAI Project Director, Bhopal -NHAI said, “We have demanded around 10 lakh metric tons of suitable solid waste materials from BMC, but the project is presently on hold due to pending tree-cutting permissions.”