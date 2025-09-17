Tragic! 5-Year-Old Girl Slips Into Well While Playing In MP's Neemuch, Dies

Tragic! 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Slipping Into Well While Playing In MP's Neemuch, Parents Hospitalised By Shock | AI

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A 5-year-old girl died in Madhya Praesh's Neemuch after accidentally falling into an open well near her home while playing on Tuesday evening.

The tragedy occurred in Bhadwamata village of the district. According to reports, the girl had returned from school and was playing outside when the incident took place.

According to reports, the girl's parents own a shop adjacent to their house. And at the time of the incident, the kid's parents were at their shop. Later, when the girl was not seen for a brief period of time the family began searching for her.

After a long search, her slippers were found near a well. This raised suspicion, and all the locals started searching for her near the village well. The villagers launched a search operation in the well and the girl was found in it.

She was pulled out and and immediately rushed to Neemuch District Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The shocking incident left the family in grief and her parents had to be hospitalised.

After post-mortem on Wednesday morning, the body was handed over to the family.