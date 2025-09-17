Rewa MP Janardan Mishra Spotted Giving Bath To Children, Washing Their Clothes To Promote Cleanliness During Sewa Pakhwada Campaign--Video

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Sewa Pakhwada launched today by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rewa MP Janardan Mishra personally bathed young children from the Musahar community on Wednesday.

A video of the event has gone viral on social media. The video shows the Member of Parliament giving a good soap bath to child. He also interacted with the parents and local women.

Mishra visited Baragaon Panchayat and carried out a unique service activity that has caught widespread attention.

During his visit, MP Mishra personally bathed young children from the Musahar community. A video of the event has gone viral on social media, showing him carefully bathing a boy and washing his dirty clothes in a proper and respectful manner.

यह रीवा सांसद जनार्दन मिश्रा है जो एक बच्चे को नहला रहे है सोचिए हमारे देश के जनप्रतिनिधियों के पास कितनी फुर्सत है कि मूल समस्याओं की उनको कोई फिक्र ही नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/WPwbGkOzfx — THE POLITICAL ADDA (@P0LITICAL_ADDA) September 16, 2025

Speaking during the activity, Janardan Mishra told the villagers, “Swachhata (cleanliness) is the key to a healthy life.” His hands-on approach was very different from the usual political visits and left a strong impression on the local community.

The Sewa Pakhwada campaign, launched on Wednesday, on PM Narendra Modi's birthday and set to continue until October 2 — the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri — focuses on promoting social service activities such as cleanliness drives, education awareness, and helping the needy.