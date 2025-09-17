Rewa MP Janardan Mishra Spotted Giving Bath To Children, Washing Their Clothes To Promote Cleanliness During Sewa Pakhwada Campaign--Video

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Sewa Pakhwada launched today by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rewa MP Janardan Mishra personally bathed young children from the Musahar community on Wednesday.
A video of the event has gone viral on social media. The video shows the Member of Parliament giving a good soap bath to child. He also interacted with the parents and local women.
Mishra visited Baragaon Panchayat and carried out a unique service activity that has caught widespread attention.
Speaking during the activity, Janardan Mishra told the villagers, “Swachhata (cleanliness) is the key to a healthy life.” His hands-on approach was very different from the usual political visits and left a strong impression on the local community.
The Sewa Pakhwada campaign, launched on Wednesday, on PM Narendra Modi's birthday and set to continue until October 2 — the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri — focuses on promoting social service activities such as cleanliness drives, education awareness, and helping the needy.