Special Puja Performed At PM Modi's Temple In Gwalior On 75th Birthday

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A special puja was performed on Wednesday at the unique Modi Temple in Gwalior, as thousands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s supporters gathered to celebrate his 75th birthday.

The ceremony included bathing the statue of PM Modi with holy Ganga water and performing aarti with devotion and respect.

The Modi Temple is located at Satyanarayan Tekri in Gwalior, where a one-and-a-half-foot-tall statue of PM Narendra Modi stands next to the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The temple has become a popular place for supporters to offer daily prayers, and today’s event attracted a large crowd of political workers and local residents.

Supporters said that PM Narendra Modi is the only Indian Prime Minister who has strongly promoted the idea of Hindutva and worked to raise India’s pride globally.

They expressed their gratitude for his leadership, saying his efforts have given the country a new identity and earned respect worldwide.

The temple priest performed the aarti in the morning and evening, while people continued to offer their wishes and prayers throughout the day.

Many said the celebration reflects their deep admiration and hope that PM Modi’s contributions will be remembered by generations to come.

The event highlighted the strong bond between the people of Gwalior and PM Modi, showing their love and respect on his special day.