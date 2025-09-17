‘Parishram Mein Jo Tapa, Usne Hi Toh Itihaas Racha…’ MP CM Mohan Yadav Extends Birthday Wishes To PM Modi Ahead Of His Dhar Visit

Representative picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his visionary leadership and nation-building initiatives.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is being felicitated on Wednesday on his birthday for his visionary leadership and nation-building initiatives.

Madhya Pradesh is particularly fortunate as he will visit the state, bringing significant developments and inaugurations.

By promoting “One Nation, One Identity”, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has strengthened unity in society and guided India towards self-reliance, security, prosperity, and cultural pride. Under his leadership, the nation has achieved milestones in public welfare, economic growth, cultural resurgence, and national security.

Soon after assuming office, he launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission), personally picking up the broom at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, sparking a nationwide cleanliness movement. Madhya Pradesh responded enthusiastically, with Indore winning first place in cleanliness eight times consecutively. To ensure modern healthcare access, he introduced the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, benefiting over 40 crore citizens. Promoting pride in heritage, he coined the slogan “Development with Heritage”, balancing tradition with progress.

India’s economy has risen significantly under his guidance, moving from the 11th to the 4th largest globally within 11 years, and advancing towards becoming the third-largest economy. The nation has made remarkable strides in trade, defense, oil imports, and space technology, including the historic landing near the Moon’s South Pole.

PM Modi’s defining traits include delivering promises efficiently. The GST reforms, implemented within a month of announcement, simplified taxation, reduced inflation, and accelerated inclusive growth. His economic and diplomatic strategies have strengthened India’s global position.

He envisions a self-reliant youth and empowered women leading nation-building. Initiatives like PM Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana, MUDRA Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, and the Lakhpati Didi Abhiyan have created opportunities, improved health and dignity, and lifted millions out of poverty. Essential services like tap water, food security, and sanitation have reached over 81 crore citizens.

Through “Mann Ki Baat”, he connects with every Indian, while national security remains a top priority, strengthening India’s military and defense capabilities.

On his birthday, let us embrace his ideals of service and Swadeshi. The PM MITRA Park in Madhya Pradesh will further this vision. We extend heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Modi, who believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, and Sabka Kalyan.

Blog by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.