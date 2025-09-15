MP CM Mohan Yadav Honours Engineers On Engineer's Day In Bhopal

MP CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav felicitated engineers for their outstanding work on the occasion of Engineers' Day at a program held in Bhopal's Kushabhau Thakre International Auditorium on Monday.

CM Yadav also inaugurated the Public Works Survey App and Public Project Management System and released the first edition of the departmental newsletter "Lok Nirman se Lok Kalyan" on the occasion.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also announced the establishment of the Engineering Research and Training Institute in the state, aiming to provide support to engineers in research work and systematic training.

Addressing the reporters, CM Yadav said, "On the occasion of Engineer's day, today I participated in a program along with the state public works department minister and officials here and started a new initiative introducing three types of awards. One for the engineers excelling in timely and quality work completion, another for good agencies successfully meeting the targets and contributing to the Prime Minister's vision and a third award for environmental protection named after Rani Durgavati. I extend my greetings to all the award recipients. In our glorious history, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya is quite a big name; this engineer's day is celebrated to honour his birth anniversary." The Chief Minister further emphasised that several innovations have been started through this program, and an application has also been inaugurated (referring to the Public Works Survey App).

"We have also announced a proposal for the establishment of Madhya Pradesh Engineering Research and Training Institute. There are over 2,000 engineers in the state who encounter new technologies every day, facing the challenges of new projects in order to maintain quality. For this reason, we send our engineers outside for training. Now, with the establishment of this institute, they will get technical proficiency within the state, which will eventually reduce expense, time and labour. We hope to establish the institute soon and provide its benefits to the public," the CM said.

National Engineers' Day is celebrated every year on September 15 to honour the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of India's greatest engineers.

Sir M Visvesvaraya was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, in 1955 for his exceptional contributions to engineering, nation-building, and public service.

Renowned for his pioneering contributions to engineering, M Visvesvaraya transformed the country's infrastructure through innovative designs, visionary planning, and practical solutions that combined technical excellence with social impact. Beyond his work as an economist, statesman, and writer, it is his extraordinary achievements as an engineer that continue to inspire generations, setting a benchmark for problem-solving, innovation, and nation-building.

