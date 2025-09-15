 APSC AE Registration 2025 Window Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has begun accepting applications for the position of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical), Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), under Advertisement No. 31/2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Qualified applicants can apply via apsc.nic.in until October 14, 2025.

APSC AE Notification 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 50 vacancies. The post-wise details are:

1. Assistant Engineer (Civil): 40

2. Assistant Engineer (Mechanical): 5

3. Assistant Engineer (Chemical): 5

APSC AE Notification 2025: Eligibility criteria

1. Candidates must be Indian citizens and permanent residents of Assam.

2. A valid Assam Permanent Resident Certificate (issued for educational and employment purposes) or an Employment Exchange Registration Certificate.

3. B.E./B.Tech in Civil/Mechanical/Chemical Engineering from an AICTE-accredited institution. OR

4. Part A and B of AMIE (India) in Civil/Mechanical/Chemical Engineering, enrolled on or before May 31, 2013.

5. PwBD candidates must have a disability of 40% or more.

6. Aspirants who are currently in regular government employment (permanent or temporary) in Assam must submit a certificate from their competent authority as well as a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

7. According to Government Notification No. ABP.69/2019/17 dated 06.11.2019, candidates must submit a declaration in Form-A indicating compliance with "Small Family Norms."

Read the official notification

APSC AE Notification 2025: Pay scale

The salary range for this position is ₹30,000 to ₹1,10,000 per month, with a grade rate of ₹12,700 under rate Band 4. Employees are also entitled to various allowances that are granted to Assam State Government employees regularly.

APSC AE Registration 2025: Application fees

The application fee structure is as follows: For the General category, candidates must pay an application fee of ₹250 along with a processing fee of ₹47.20, making the total payable amount ₹297.20. For OBC/IVOBC candidates, the application fee is ₹150 plus the same processing fee of ₹47.20, bringing the total to ₹197.20. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, BPL, and PwBD categories, there is no application fee, and only the processing fee of ₹47.20 is applicable, making the total ₹47.20.

