RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 368 Posts Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started accepting applications for the position of Section Controllers (CEN No. 04/2025). Qualified applicants can submit applications for the positions through RRB's official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details
The recruitment effort intends to fill 368 jobs. The category-wise breakup of vacancies is:
1. UR: 174
2. SC: 56
3. ST: 34
4. OBC: 80
5. EWS: 24
6. Total: 368
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Important dates
1. Detailed notification date: 15th September 2025
2. Start of application process: 15th September 2025
3. Last date to apply: 14th October 2025 (11:59 pm)
4. Last date to make payment: 16th October 2025
5. Correction window: 17th to 26th October 2025
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification: Aspirants must have graduated in any field from a recognised university or board.
Age limit: Aspirants should be between the ages of 20 and 33 as of January 1, 2026.
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: How to apply?
To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the Section Controller registration link, available on the homepage.
Step 3: Next, aspirants need to register themselves by giving the required details.
Step 4: After this, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the documents (if necessary), and then save.
Step 5: Now, review all the details carefully and then submit the form.
Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Application fees
The application price for female/transgender/ex-servicemen applicants and those from SC/ST/Minority Communities/Economically Backwards Class (EBC)*/PwBD categories is Rs 250, while all other categories pay Rs 500.