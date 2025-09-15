 RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 368 Posts Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 368 Posts Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

The application process for the position of Section Controllers (CEN No. 04/2025) has been started by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the RRB's official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 | Canva

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started accepting applications for the position of Section Controllers (CEN No. 04/2025). Qualified applicants can submit applications for the positions through RRB's official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 368 jobs. The category-wise breakup of vacancies is:

1. UR: 174

2. SC: 56

3. ST: 34

4. OBC: 80

5. EWS: 24

6. Total: 368

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Detailed notification date: 15th September 2025

2. Start of application process: 15th September 2025

3. Last date to apply: 14th October 2025 (11:59 pm)

4. Last date to make payment: 16th October 2025

5. Correction window: 17th to 26th October 2025

Read the official notice here

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants must have graduated in any field from a recognised university or board.

Age limit: Aspirants should be between the ages of 20 and 33 as of January 1, 2026.

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Section Controller registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, aspirants need to register themselves by giving the required details.

Step 4: After this, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the documents (if necessary), and then save.

Step 5: Now, review all the details carefully and then submit the form.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application price for female/transgender/ex-servicemen applicants and those from SC/ST/Minority Communities/Economically Backwards Class (EBC)*/PwBD categories is Rs 250, while all other categories pay Rs 500.

