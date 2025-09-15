 OSSC CRE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card For Shorthand Out; Check Details Here
The hall tickets for the Shorthand and Transcription Test and Typing Test for the Combined Recruitment Examination has been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
OSSC CRE Recruitment 2025 | ossc.gov.in

OSSC CRE Recruitment 2025: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued hall tickets for the Shorthand and Transcription Test and Typing Test for the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, and Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant-2025 under Advt. No.1744/OSSC, dated 03.04.2025. Aspirants can download their hall tickets from the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

How to download the CRE Shorthand admit card 2025?

To view the hall ticket, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the CRE shorthand admit card 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the admit card

OSSC CRE Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The applicants will be selected based on the results of the preliminary exam, main exam, physical standard test, and certificate verification.

OSSC CRE Recruitment 2025: Exam details

A total of 751 individuals have been shortlisted for the Stage III (Shorthand and Transcription Test and Typing Test), which will be conducted on September 17 in two shifts: 10 a.m. and 3.30 p.m.

About Odisha Staff Selection Commission

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is a state government recruitment body responsible for selecting candidates for various Group B and Group C posts in Odisha’s departments, offices, and ministries. Established in 1994, OSSC conducts competitive examinations, including preliminary tests, mains exams, skill tests, and interviews, to ensure a transparent and merit-based selection process.

The commission regularly issues notifications for jobs in sectors like clerical, stenography, technical, and other state services, making it a key gateway to government employment in Odisha.

