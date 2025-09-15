JKSSB Constable PET/ PST Schedule Released; Admit Card On September 18

JKSSB Constable PET/ PST Schedule Released | Canva

JKSSB Constable PET/ PST Schedule: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the dates for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the Constable (Armed/IRP/SDRF/Executive) positions advertised in Advt. No. 01 of 2024. According to the announcement, the test will begin on September 24 at the M. A. Stadium in Jammu. The recruitment effort intends to fill 4002 posts.

JKSSB Constable PET/ PST 2025: Admit card

Admit cards will be available on the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in on September 18, 2025.

How to download the JKSSB Constable PST/ PET admit card 2025?

To view the JKSSB Constable PST/ PET admit card 2025, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Constable PST/PET admit card 2024 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the JKSSB Constable PST/ PET admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The official notification reads, “In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar), during office hours.”

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2025: Documents required

1. Original documents and self-attested photocopies of each document/certificate and online application form

2. Academic qualification certificates

3. Birth Certificate

4. Domicile Certificate (original and photocopy)

5. Category/Reservation Certificate (if applicable)

6. Bonafide Certificate (if degree is from outside UT of J&K or non-central universities)

7. Any other certificate required for eligibility for the specific post

8. Two recent passport-size colour photographs

9. Valid ID Proof (original)

10. Ex-Serviceman Certificate in Form XIV (if applicable)

11. Certificates/documents in the prescribed format wherever specified

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Applicants in the SC, ST-1, ST-2, and EWS categories must pay a fee of Rs 600, while all other categories must pay Rs 700.

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2025: Age limit

As of January 1, 2024, candidates must be at least 18 years old but no older than 28 years old. For In-Service Police Personnel, SPOS, and Volunteer Home Guards (VHGs), the upper age limit has been reduced.