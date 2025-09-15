 UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Notification 2025 Out; Check Vacancy Details Here
UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Notification 2025 Out; Check Vacancy Details Here

The notification for the Assistant Teacher (LT) (Special Education Teacher) posts has been released by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 02:30 PM IST
UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Notification 2025 | sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Notification 2025: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has officially issued the notification for the Assistant Teacher (LT) (Special Education Teacher) posts on the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.

According to the notification dates, the registration window will open between September 17 and October 7, 2025. The application correction window will be open from October 10 to 12, 2025. The exam is likely to take place on January 18, 2026.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Notification 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive intends to fill 128 assistant teacher positions. The recruitment notification includes two posts: Assistant Teacher LT (Special Education Teacher) for Garhwal Mandal and Kumaon Mandal. Both posts offer a pay scale of ₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400 (Level-07). There are 74 vacancies for Garhwal Mandal and 54 for Kumaon Mandal, making a total of 128 posts available.

Read the official notification here

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Notification 2025: Educational Qualifications

The educational qualifications are as follows:

1. Candidates must hold a B.Ed. degree in Special Education from a recognised university or institute approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) with a valid RCI CRR number.

2. They must also have completed a six-month diploma or training in Inclusive Education in Cross-Disability areas from a course recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) or RCI.

3. Additionally, qualifying U.T.E.T.-2 or C.T.E.T.-2 is mandatory for eligibility.

4. In case of a tie, preference will be given to candidates who have completed at least two years of service in the Territorial Army or hold a ‘B’ or ‘C’ certificate from the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Notification 2025: Application fees

Aspirants in the Unreserved/OBC categories must pay a fee of Rs 300, while SC/ST/EWS/PwD candidates must pay Rs 150. Payment for the application form can be made only via Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. Payments through any other mode will not be accepted.

