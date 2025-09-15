MAHA TET 2025: Registration Process Starts; Here's How To Apply

MAHA TET 2025 registration | Canva

MAHA TET 2025: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) in Pune has begun the registration procedure for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) 2025 today. Qualified candidates can submit their applications on the official website of MAHATET at mahatet.in until October 3, 2025.

MAHA TET 2025: Exam details

According to the program, MAHATET 2025 will take place on November 23, 2025, in two sessions. Paper 1 for teaching positions in grades 1 through 5 will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., while Paper 2 for grades 6 through 8 will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Those who wish to participate in both levels can select the combination option on a single application form. The hall tickets will be available from November 10, 2025, on the official websites of MAHATET mahatet.in and mscepune.in.

MAHA TET 2025: How to register?

To apply for this test, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAHATET at mahatet.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, fill out the application form, upload the required documents (if applicable), and then make the payment.

Step 4: Review all the details carefully and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Note: Additionally, applicants who engaged in unfair tactics during MAHATET 2018 and 2019 have been permanently forbidden from taking the exam.

The official notification stated, “Their candidature is cancelled, and they cannot apply for MAHATET 2025. If any such barred candidate applies with false information, strict legal action will be taken.”

MAHA TET 2025: Application Fees

The MAHA TET 2025 application fees vary based on categories and the number of papers chosen. For SC/ST candidates, the fee is Rs. 700 for either Paper 1 or 2 and Rs. 900 for both papers. For candidates with 40% or more disability, as well as OBC, EWS, SEBC, Open, SBC, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, VJA, and TA categories, the fee is Rs. 1000 for a single paper and Rs. 1200 for both papers.