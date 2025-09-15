 MAHA TET 2025: Registration Process Starts; Here's How To Apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMAHA TET 2025: Registration Process Starts; Here's How To Apply

MAHA TET 2025: Registration Process Starts; Here's How To Apply

The registration procedure for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) 2025 has begun today, September 15, by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) Pune. The hall tickets will be available from November 10, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
MAHA TET 2025 registration | Canva

MAHA TET 2025: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) in Pune has begun the registration procedure for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) 2025 today. Qualified candidates can submit their applications on the official website of MAHATET at mahatet.in until October 3, 2025.

MAHA TET 2025: Exam details

According to the program, MAHATET 2025 will take place on November 23, 2025, in two sessions. Paper 1 for teaching positions in grades 1 through 5 will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., while Paper 2 for grades 6 through 8 will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Those who wish to participate in both levels can select the combination option on a single application form. The hall tickets will be available from November 10, 2025, on the official websites of MAHATET mahatet.in and mscepune.in.

FPJ Shorts
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer: Varun, Janhvi, Rohit & Sanya Starrer Promises To Be A Super Fun & Entertaining Movie
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer: Varun, Janhvi, Rohit & Sanya Starrer Promises To Be A Super Fun & Entertaining Movie
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Nothing Phone 3 Price In India Slashed By ₹25,000 For Legacy Users
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Nothing Phone 3 Price In India Slashed By ₹25,000 For Legacy Users
CM Chandrababu Naidu Flags ₹25,000 Crore Blow To Andhra Pradesh’s Shrimp Sector As US Tariffs Cancel Half Export Orders
CM Chandrababu Naidu Flags ₹25,000 Crore Blow To Andhra Pradesh’s Shrimp Sector As US Tariffs Cancel Half Export Orders
Wholesale Price Inflation Turns Positive After 2 Months, At 0.52% In August
Wholesale Price Inflation Turns Positive After 2 Months, At 0.52% In August
Read Also
IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: Prelims Exam Result To Be Out Soon; Check Vacancy Details Here
article-image

MAHA TET 2025: How to register?

To apply for this test, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAHATET at mahatet.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, fill out the application form, upload the required documents (if applicable), and then make the payment.

Step 4: Review all the details carefully and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Note: Additionally, applicants who engaged in unfair tactics during MAHATET 2018 and 2019 have been permanently forbidden from taking the exam.

The official notification stated, “Their candidature is cancelled, and they cannot apply for MAHATET 2025. If any such barred candidate applies with false information, strict legal action will be taken.”

MAHA TET 2025: Application Fees

The MAHA TET 2025 application fees vary based on categories and the number of papers chosen. For SC/ST candidates, the fee is Rs. 700 for either Paper 1 or 2 and Rs. 900 for both papers. For candidates with 40% or more disability, as well as OBC, EWS, SEBC, Open, SBC, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, VJA, and TA categories, the fee is Rs. 1000 for a single paper and Rs. 1200 for both papers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5 Bangladeshi Students At NIT Silchar Suspended For Campus Violence, To Be Deported

5 Bangladeshi Students At NIT Silchar Suspended For Campus Violence, To Be Deported

Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme: 87 Students Selected To Work With Govt, Will Earn ₹20,000...

Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme: 87 Students Selected To Work With Govt, Will Earn ₹20,000...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Launches 'Anbu Karangal Scheme' To Support Education Of Orphaned Children

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Launches 'Anbu Karangal Scheme' To Support Education Of Orphaned Children

MAHA TET 2025: Registration Process Starts; Here's How To Apply

MAHA TET 2025: Registration Process Starts; Here's How To Apply

AP Mega DSC 2025 Recruitment: Final Selection List Out For 16,347 Teaching Posts; Get Direct Link...

AP Mega DSC 2025 Recruitment: Final Selection List Out For 16,347 Teaching Posts; Get Direct Link...