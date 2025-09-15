IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: Prelims Exam Result To Be Out Soon; Check Vacancy Details Here

IBPS PO Recruitment 2025 | ibps.in

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to publish the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary results soon. Aspirants who took the exam will be eligible to verify their qualifying status on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The IBPS PO recruitment has three stages: prelims, mains, and interview.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The IBPS PO recruitment aims to fill 5,208 vacancies for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts. The participating banks re:

1. Bank of Baroda: 1000

2. Bank of India: 700

3. Bank of Maharashtra: 1000

4. Canara Bank: 1000

5. Central Bank of India: 500

6. Indian Bank: NR

7. Indian Overseas Bank: 450

8. Punjab National Bank: 200

9. Punjab & Sind Bank: 358

10. UCO Bank: NR

11. Union Bank of India: NR

12. Total: 5208

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: How to download?

To view and download the scorecard, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the IBPS PO prelims result 2025 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the IBPS PO Prelims scorecard 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the result

Note: Following the announcement of the results, the IBPS PO cut-off for 2025 will be revealed.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Details mentioned

The scorecard will include the following information, such as candidate name, category, registration number, roll number, post applied for, sectional scores, overall score, and cutoff score etc.

IBPS PO Prelims 2025: Exam details

The IBPS held PO preliminary exams on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025. Those who pass the preliminary exams will be entitled to participate in the main exams, which will be held on October 12, 2025.