APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 | appsc.gov.in

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will end the online application process for the Post Graduate Teacher Examination-2025 on September 15. Qualified applicants may apply for the positions at appsc.gov.in. Previously, the enrollment deadline was September 8, 2025. The recruiting test is set for October 12, with the written exam (mains) on November 27 and 28, 2025.

Aspirants must pay a fee of Rs 150 solely for APST applicants, and Rs 200 for all other applicants.

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit an application, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the APPSC PGT 2025 apply link.

Step 3: Next, applicants must register themselves.

Step 4: After this, aspirants need to proceed with the application process.

Step 5: Fill out the form with required details, pay the application fees, upload the documents (if applicable) and then submit.

Step 6: Now, the confirmation page and payment slip will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page & payment slip, and then take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The Commission notified a total of 111 vacancies; the post-wise details are:

1. English: 13

2. Hindi: 9

3. History: 17

4. Political Science: 16

5. Geography: 14

6. Economics: 10

7. Mathematics: 9

Read the official notice

8. Physics: 8

9. Chemistry: 6

10. Biology: 5

11. Commerce: 1

12. Agriculture: 2

13. Horticulture: 1

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Education Qualification

Aspirants must hold a second-class master's degree in the relevant discipline from a renowned university, in addition to a B.Ed. Those who have finished or will take their final year/semester test for a Master's degree are qualified to submit an application.