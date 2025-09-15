Ssscary! Cobra Found On Toilet Seat In JK Lone Hospital Hostel In Kota; Doctor Shoots Water From Jet In Fear - VIDEO

Cobra Found On Toilet Seat In JK Lone Hospital Hostel | X/@Khushi75758998

Kota: A venomous snake entered the PG hostel for resident doctors on the premises of MBS and JK Lone Hospital in the Nayapura area of Kota city late on the night of Sunday, 14 September.

On seeing the snake, the doctors present were terrified and rushed out of their rooms. The venomous black cobra had slithered into a bathroom through the toilet commode.

Reportedly, the cobra entered the commode via the toilet pipe and then made its way into a hostel room. A video from the scene has surfaced, showing the snake inside the toilet bowl. In the video, the cobra is seen slithering away after being sprayed with a jet spray, eventually emerging onto the floor. The jet spray was sprayed in fear after spotting the reptile.

Snake catcher Govind Sharma was called in to rescue the reptile. After considerable effort, Sharma successfully caught the cobra and released it into the Ladpura forest. The forest department officer has also confirmed the incident.

Resident doctor Mudit Sharma was frightened when he saw a snake in the hostel room in the morning as he went to use the toilet. He said that the snake was sitting there with its hood spread. He immediately informed others about the situation.

There was an atmosphere of panic among the people in the hostel after the snake was found.