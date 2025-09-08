Rajasthan Shocker! Snake Bites Man During Tejaji Maharaj Procession, Remains Unharmed; Watch Video | X @imkapil_mishra

Baran, Rajasthan: A shocking video is emerging from the Tejaji Maharaj procession that occurred in Rajasthan's Baran, where devotees were seen holding and carrying tons of snakes in their bare hands as a part of the ritual. In one of the shocking visuals, a man, also known as Bhopa, was seen drinking milk along with the snake in his hand from the same plate, while the snake later also bites him on his tongue, but he mysteriously remains unharmed. The terrifying video is buzzing on the Internet.

Bhopa can be seen riding on a horse with devotees recording and worshipping him during the procession. The video shows both the Bhopa and the snake drinking milk from the same plate. Moments later, the snake bites the Bhopa on the tongue, to which he surprisingly appears completely unharmed.

WATCH VIDEO:

Tejaji Maharaj Procession

A Tejaji Maharaj yatra (procession) refers to a religious procession or pilgrimage dedicated to the folk deity Tejaji Maharaj, primarily celebrated in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. These yatras, often held during festivals like Tejaji Dashmi, involve various forms such as Nishan Yatras (flag processions), Pad Yatras (foot pilgrimages), and Dandvat Yatras (prostration pilgrimages).

The connection between Tejaji Maharaj and snakes is central to his legend and is a significant part of the annual Tejaji yatra, or procession. He is revered in Rajasthan and other parts of North India as a folk deity who is a protector against snakebites.

Netizens Reactions:

One user shared another video from the procession, wrote, "Rajasthan’s Gogaji Mela on Teja Dashmi, devotees seen dancing with live snakes in hand. The vibrant fair held in honour of folk deity Gogaji Maharaj draws thousands who celebrate with the age-old tradition of snake dances."

One user wrote, "Neither do snakes drink milk. Nor does anyone survive after being bitten by a cobra. These people are animal abusers. They break the snake's teeth and keep them hungry for 7–8 days so that, out of desperation, the snake is forced to drink milk as if it were poison."