IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Tier-1 Exam On September 29 & 30; Admit Cards Soon OUT At mha.gov.in

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 Tier 1 Exam Dates: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) of the Ministry of Home Affairs has officially released the dates for the Security Assistant/Executive Recruitment Examination 2025. According to the official announcement, the Tier-1 exam will take place at a number of Indian locations on September 29 and 30, 2025. For this recruitment, the application process is already over.

In the third or fourth week of September 2025, or seven to ten days prior to the exam, the admission cards will be made available on the official website, mha.gov.in.

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Notification release date: July 25, 2025

Apply online begins: July 26, 2025

Last date to apply: August 17, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

Last date to pay application fee: August 17, 2025

Last date for fee payment through SBI Challan: August 19, 2025

IB SA City Intimation release: September 2025

Admit card release date: 7–10 days before exam date

Exam dates: September 29 & 30, 2025

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Steps to check the exam schedule

To easily download the IB Exam Date 2025 notification, follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: Go to mha.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Locate the column with notice on the right.

Step 3: Locate the notification link for the IB Exam Date 2025 in the notice column.

Step 4: Go to your IB Exam Date 2025 Notification and check it.

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern and marking scheme

Exam Type: Objective-type online test (Tier-1).

Total Questions: 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Sections Covered:

- General Awareness

- Basic Transport/Driving Rules

- Quantitative Aptitude

- Reasoning

- English

Total Marks: 100 marks.

Duration: 1 hour.

Negative Marking: ¼ (0.25) marks deducted for each wrong answer.

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Tier 1: Objective-type written test

Tier 2: Descriptive test and skill assessment

Tier 3: Interview or personality test

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 4,987 posts

Unreserved (UR): 2,471

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 1,015

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 501

Scheduled Caste (SC): 574

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 426

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.