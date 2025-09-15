IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Tier-1 Exam On September 29 & 30; Admit Cards Soon OUT At mha.gov.in

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 Tier 1 Exam Dates: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) of the Ministry of Home Affairs has officially released the dates for the Security Assistant/Executive Recruitment Examination 2025. According to the official announcement, the Tier-1 exam will take place at a number of Indian locations on September 29 and 30, 2025. For this recruitment, the application process is already over.
In the third or fourth week of September 2025, or seven to ten days prior to the exam, the admission cards will be made available on the official website, mha.gov.in.
IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Important dates
Notification release date: July 25, 2025
Apply online begins: July 26, 2025
Last date to apply: August 17, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)
Last date to pay application fee: August 17, 2025
Last date for fee payment through SBI Challan: August 19, 2025
IB SA City Intimation release: September 2025
Admit card release date: 7–10 days before exam date
Exam dates: September 29 & 30, 2025
IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Steps to check the exam schedule
To easily download the IB Exam Date 2025 notification, follow the steps listed below:
Step 1: Go to mha.gov.in, the official website.
Step 2: Locate the column with notice on the right.
Step 3: Locate the notification link for the IB Exam Date 2025 in the notice column.
Step 4: Go to your IB Exam Date 2025 Notification and check it.
IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern and marking scheme
Exam Type: Objective-type online test (Tier-1).
Total Questions: 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).
Sections Covered:
- General Awareness
- Basic Transport/Driving Rules
- Quantitative Aptitude
- Reasoning
- English
Total Marks: 100 marks.
Duration: 1 hour.
Negative Marking: ¼ (0.25) marks deducted for each wrong answer.
IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Selection process
Tier 1: Objective-type written test
Tier 2: Descriptive test and skill assessment
Tier 3: Interview or personality test
IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details
Total Vacancies: 4,987 posts
Unreserved (UR): 2,471
Other Backward Classes (OBC): 1,015
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 501
Scheduled Caste (SC): 574
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 426
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.