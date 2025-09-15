 Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSamajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister expressed gratitude to teachers, administrators, staff and batchmates for instilling progressive values and said the need of the hour is to embrace cutting-edge tactics of new-age warfare and technology in such schools.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | ANI

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday called for setting up more military schools across strategic locations in the country, saying such institutions play a crucial role in producing skilled officers capable of safeguarding national security without collateral damage.

In a long post on X, Yadav, an alumnus of Military School in Dholpur, congratulated the institution on completing its centenary and credited it for shaping his personal and public life.

"It is a revered institution where I imbibed the essence of true patriotism, discipline, camaraderie and a balanced lifestyle -- lessons that have indelibly shaped my personal and public lives," he wrote.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister expressed gratitude to teachers, administrators, staff and batchmates for instilling progressive values and said the need of the hour is to embrace cutting-edge tactics of new-age warfare and technology in such schools.

FPJ Shorts
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India
APSC AE Registration 2025 Window Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
APSC AE Registration 2025 Window Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
Bihar: PM Modi Vows To End Infiltration, Slams Congress-RJD Over Corruption
Bihar: PM Modi Vows To End Infiltration, Slams Congress-RJD Over Corruption
CBSE Board Exams 2026: New Rules Issued On Attendance, Internal Assessment, And Subjects; Check Details
CBSE Board Exams 2026: New Rules Issued On Attendance, Internal Assessment, And Subjects; Check Details

"As our nation's borders stand exceptionally sensitive, beset by turmoil and encroachment in frontier zones, we fervently advocate for establishing more 'military schools' across strategic locations," he said.

Read Also
CBSE Board Exams 2026: New Rules Issued On Attendance, Internal Assessment, And Subjects; Check...
article-image

The SP chief said these institutions ought to embrace cutting-edge tactics of new-age warfare and state-of-the-art technology, nurturing supremely skilled and well-trained military officers adept at safeguarding the country's defence without collateral damage to lives and property.

"Military prowess begets peace, for it is the diminution of strength or an imbalance in power equilibrium that historically ignites conflicts. Positive power precipitates peace, and peace fosters progress and development," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India

APSC AE Registration 2025 Window Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

APSC AE Registration 2025 Window Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

CBSE Board Exams 2026: New Rules Issued On Attendance, Internal Assessment, And Subjects; Check...

CBSE Board Exams 2026: New Rules Issued On Attendance, Internal Assessment, And Subjects; Check...

Madhya Pradesh To Set Up National-Level Training & Research Institute For Engineers

Madhya Pradesh To Set Up National-Level Training & Research Institute For Engineers

ABVP Members Stage Protest At Mohanlal Sukhadia University In Udaipur Over VC Calling Aurangzeb A...

ABVP Members Stage Protest At Mohanlal Sukhadia University In Udaipur Over VC Calling Aurangzeb A...