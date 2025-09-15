CBSE Board Exams 2026: New Rules Issued On Attendance, Internal Assessment, And Subjects; Check Details

CBSE Board Exams 2026 | Official Notification

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued new guidelines for candidates appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2026. The circular highlights compulsory attendance, internal marks, and subject norms, emphasising rigorous follow-up of norms.

Both Class 10 and Class 12 are considered two-year courses, as per the board. Students need to study all their subjects over two consecutive years, Class 9 and 10 or Class 11 and 12, in order to be allowed to sit for the final board examination.

One of the key conditions is compulsory 75% attendance. Students who do not meet the required attendance will be disallowed from sitting for the exams.

The board has further highlighted that internal assessment will be the determinant of final results, as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This assessment spans two years, and without participation in it, a student’s result cannot be declared. Such students will be placed in the "Essential Repeat" category, even if they are enrolled as regular candidates.

CBSE has also made it clear about the regulations for extra subjects. Two subjects more than the compulsory five can be chosen by students in Class 10, and one subject more than the compulsory can be chosen by Class 12 students. But these can be given only by those schools with official CBSE approval, adequate faculty, and infrastructure. Such courses cannot be chosen by students from unapproved schools.

For such candidates who were earlier placed in the "Compartment" or "Essential Repeat" category in other subjects, CBSE has allowed reappearance as private candidates. But those failing to meet the specified requirements would not be allowed to sit for extra subjects at all.