 Tamil Nadu Govt Moves SC Against President Droupadi Murmu's Decision Withholding Assent To NEET Exemption Bill
Tamil Nadu has approached the Supreme Court challenging the President’s decision to withhold assent to its 2021 Bill exempting the state from NEET and restoring admissions based on Class XII marks. The state calls the action unconstitutional, arguing it violates Centre-State legislative powers and frustrates provisions allowing state laws to prevail on concurrent subjects.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the President of India's decision to withhold assent to the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021.

About The Bill

The Bill, which was unanimously passed by the Legislative Assembly, sought to exempt the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and restore admissions based on Class XII marks with a scientific system of normalisation.

The Tamil Nadu government has said that the communication from the Governor's Secretariat on March 4, showed that assent to the Bill was withheld mechanically on the aid and advice of the Union government and without assigning any reasons.

However, in contrast, the state government had furnished detailed replies to every objection raised by the by the Ministries of Health, Education and AYUSH, it said.

The President's action has created a constitutional impasse, said the state government.It has termed the action patently "unconstitutional" and a serious violation of the constitutional framework that regulates Centre state relations in legislative matters.

The petition further submitted that unexplained withholding of assent frustrates Article 201 and destroys the working of Article 254(2), which allows state laws on concurrent subjects to prevail within the state after receiving Presidential assent.

"If such withholding is upheld, the constitutional avenue available to states to enact laws that differ from Union legislation will become meaningless," it added.

The suit further pointed out that there were reports of impersonation, irregularities and paper leaks in earlier years of NEET examination and a numerical score cannot measure qualitative attributes required in the medical profession.

It has sought a declaration that the President's action in withholding assent to the 2021 Bill is "unconstitutional and liable to be set aside".

